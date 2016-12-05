Jimmies split with Colorado State

Hunter Clark broke a 1-all tie at the 14:29 mark of the third to give CSU at 2-1 lead on Saturday night. They added an empty-netter late for the final tally.

Lance Noomen netted his first career goal for the Jimmies, who outshot the Rams 29-27.

Tyson Brouwer had 24 saves in goal for the Jimmies, who were whistled for 10 penalties with 64 minutes spent in the box.

Friday's game went to a shootout where Jeremy McNeil and Alex Orth proved to be the difference.

McNeil scored on the Jimmies' second shootout attempt and Orth stoned all three CSU tries to seal the Jimmies' 3-2 win.

Jamestown never trailed in the game and led 2-1 in the third before the Rams tied it with less than seven minutes to go.

Jason Richter had a goal and assisted on Cameron Todd's third-period goal that put the Jimmies ahead 2-1.

On top of the perfect shootout performance, Orth stopped 31 of 33 shots he faced during regulation and overtime.

The Jimmies (12-9) are back at home on Friday night, hosting No. 1-ranked Minot State.

Friday

University of Jamestown 3, Colorado State 2, SO

First period

1, UJ, Jason Richter, 14:57.

Second period

2, CSU, Brien Caseria (Cameron Rivard), 17:25.

Third period

3, UJ, Cameron Todd (Richter), 4:09; 4, CSU, Danny Matrosic (Nicholas O'Donnell, Caseria), 13:47.

Shootout

UJ: 1-for-2.

CSU: 0-for-3.

Saves: UJ, Alex Orth 31 saves. CSU, Dax Deadrick 28 saves.

Penalties: UJ, 11 for 22 minutes. CSU, 8 for 16 minutes.

Saturday

Colorado State 3, University of Jamestown 1

First period

1, CSU, Austin Ansay (Danny Matrosic), 15:20, PP.

Second period

UJ, Lance Noomen (Cole Sonstebo), 17:38.

Third period

3, CSU, Hunter Clark (Dylan Hassell, Dax Deadrick), 14:29; 4, CSU, Kyle Reilly (empty net), 19:52.

Goalie saves: UJ, Tyson Brouwer 24. CSU, Deadrick 28.

Penalties: UJ, 10 for 64 minutes. CSU, 9 for 31 minutes.