Jimmies sweep Viterbo in LaCrosse

Dewald, a Jamestown High School grad, scored 18 points as the 10th-ranked Jimmies routed Viterbo 81-45. Dewald, who also had six steals in the win, hit the 1,000-point mark in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer. She became the 19th women's player to surpass 1,000 points in her career.

The Jimmies were on cruise control against the struggling V-Hawks, not allowing the home team to score more than 13 points in any quarter. Already up 40-23 at halftime, the Jimmies outscored Viterbo 41-22 over the final 20 minutes.

Three other Jimmies besides Dewald were in double figures. Taylor Hammer had 13 points and six rebounds while McKayla Orr totaled 10 points, six boards and three steals. Jenna Doyle added 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

UJ 74, VU 70

A second-half surge triggered the comeback win for the Jimmie men.

Riley Henderson scored all 22 of his points over the final 20 minutes, including six 3-pointers, as the Jimmies stormed back for a four-point conference road victory.

Jake Hagler, who finished with 18 points and seven assists, gave the Jimmies a 71-69 lead with 15 seconds to go with a clutch 3-pointer. The Jimmies followed with a stop on the defensive end before Jacob Havron iced the win with two free throws.

Havron totaled eight points and seven rebounds. Logan Brown added 13 points for the Jimmies, who outscored Viterbo 48-34 in the second half.

The Jimmies are back in action today with a doubleheader at Waldorf (Iowa), beginning with the women's game at 3 p.m.

University of Jamestown 81, Viterbo University 45

UJ 25 40 59 81

VU 13 23 34 45

Jamestown: Kyra Dewald 18, Taylor Hammer 13, McKayla Orr 10, Alexis Watts 4, Bryn Woodside 3. Totals: Jenna Doyle 12, Allison Jablonsky 8, Jory Mullen 8, Marina Nowak 2, Paige Emmel 2. Totals: 31-72 FG, Three-pointers: 5-18 (Dewald 3, Orr 2), 14-19 FT, 19 Fouls, 12 Turnovers.

Viterbo: Alyssa Nilssen 10, Arissa Geiser 9, Heidi Huebner 6, Kassi Hofschild 2, Olivia Woods 6, Bailey Jones 5, Riley Budde 2, Brynn Bozich 2, Madison Doerr 2, Alyssa Goode 1. Totals: 19-56 FG, Three-pointers: 3-10 (Huebner 2, Geiser), 4-7 FT, 17 Fouls, 25 Turnovers.

Records: Jamestown 8-2 overall, 3-0 NSAA; Viterbo 2-10, 1-2 NSAA.

University of Jamestown 74, Viterbo University 70

UJ 26 48 -- 74

VU 36 34 -- 70

Jamestown: Riley Henderson 22, Jake Hagler 18, Logan Brown 13, Jacob Havron 8, Jon Purintun 5, Sam Johnson 4, Daymeann Stewart 2, Vlad Stoicoviciu 2. Totals: 25-58 FG, Three-pointers: 13-34 (Henderson 6, Hagler 4, Brown 2, Johnson), 11-19 FT, 21 Fouls, 7 Turnovers.

Viterbo: Erik Engelstad 25, Jared Fleischmann 10, Ethan Haberman 9, Jake Bamke 6, Austin Poehls 5, Ethin Kiekhafer 8, Cade Anderson 4, Zach Baker 3. Totals: 25-52 FG, Three-pointers: 2-9 (Habermann, Baker), 18-24 FT, 22 Fouls, 16 Turnovers.

Records: Jamestown 6-6 overall, 2-1 NSAA; Viterbo 6-6, 1-2 NSAA.