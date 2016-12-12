Blowout wins cap perfect trip

After beating 21st-ranked Viterbo on Friday in LaCrosse, Wisc., the UJ men ended any doubt early on Saturday against Waldorf. The Jimmies hung 53 first-half points on the Warriors en route to a 92-65 win.

The Jimmies made 30 of their 55 shots and 12 of 21 from 3-point land in winning their third straight to climb above .500 at 7-6.

Logan Brown led a balanced effort offensively with 20 points. He also had six rebounds. Riley Henderson sank four 3s and finished with 16 points. Jon Purintun added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, while center Jacob Havron accounted for 14 points and five boards. Jake Hagler dished out 10 assists and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Jimmies, who play at 10th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, S.D., on Wednesday.

UJ 92, Waldorf 65

Routs continued to be the norm in North Star Athletic Association play for the 10th-ranked Jimmie women.

Greg Ulland’s team has outscored their four conference opponents by a whopping 134 points, including Saturday’s 45-point pounding of Waldorf.

Eleven players scored for the Jimmies with Kyra Dewald’s 21 points leading the way. Dewald also had nine steals, three rebounds and three assists in just 23 minutes.

Bryn Woodside totaled 13 points, six assists and four steals. Taylor Hammer and Allison Jablonsky added 10 each.

The 9-2 Jimmies, who host Mayville State on Saturday, Dec. 17, forced Waldorf into 33 turnovers.

University of Jamestown 92, Waldorf College 47UJ29517491WC10163047Jamestown: Taylor Hammer 10, Alexis Watts 4, Kyra Dewald 21, Bryn Woodside 13, McKayla Orr 7, Allison Jablonsky 10, Lissy McCulloch 4, Jenna Doyle 3, Paige Emmel 7, Marina Nowak 5, Jory Mullen 8. Totals: 36-73 FG, Three-pointers: 11-29 (Woodside 3, Jablonsky 2, Orr, Dewald, Watts, Hammer, Emmel, Mullen, 9-16 FT, 17 Fouls, 17 Turnovers.Waldorf: Meriel Leavy 4, Taylor Fricke 7, Ame Ogbemudia 16, Morgan Straight 2, Samantha Birkes 12, Nichole Oberthien 3, Peyton Russell 1, April Jones 2. Totals: 18-15 FG, Three-pointers: 2-12 (Oberthien, Fricke), 9-13 FT, 16 Fouls, 33 Turnovers.Records: Jamestown 9-2 overall, 4-0 North Star Athletic Association; Waldorf 2-11, 0-2.Jamestown 92, Waldorf 65UJ5339--92WC2639--65Jamestown: Jacob Havron 14, Logan Brown 20, Jake Hagler 5, Carter Keller 8, Riley Henderson 16, Sam Johnson 7, Christian Kvilvang 3, Jon Purintun 15, Connor Entzi 4. Totals: 30-55 FG, Three-pointers: 12-21 (Henderson 4, Brown 3, Johnson 2, Kvilvang, Keller, Hagler), 20-25 FT, 21 Fouls, 14 Turnovers.Waldorf: Eric English 4, Kaden Verdin 18, Brady Kuchinka 9, Leland March 6, June Prowell 22, Gabriel Munoz 6. Totals: 24-67 FG, Three-pointers: 4-17 (Kuchinka 3, Prowell), 13-18 FT, 21 Fouls, 7 Turnovers.

Records: Jamestown 7-6, 3-1 NSAA; Waldorf 5-7, 1-1.