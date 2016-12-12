UJ hockey falls to Minot
The University of Jamestown hockey team let No. 1 Minot State wiggle off the hook on Saturday night.
Leading 2-0 entering the final period, the the Jimmies allowed two goals over the final 20 minutes and then came up short in a shootout in a 3-2 road loss.
The Jimmies were going for their first win in six tries against the Beavers.
Eric Buckley put the Jimmies ahead in the opening period and Jason Richter made to 2-0 midway through the second.
The Beavers scored twice in the third to tie it. Scoreless after overtime, Minot State went 2-for-3 in the shootout while the Jimmies converted on one of three attempts.
Alex Orth totaled 40 saves in goal for the 11th-ranked Jimmies, who are off until Jan. 13 when they face Dakota College-Bottineau.Minot State 3, Jamestown 2, SOFirst period
1, UJ, Eric Buckley (Trevor Okino, Jason Richter,) 4:35.
Second period
2, UJ, Jason Richter (Torin Foundos, Cameron Todd), 11:22.
Third period
3, MSU, Eric Bollefer (Morgen Martelle) 4:03; 4, MSU, Jeremy Johnson (power play) (Nicholas Zern, Carey Morrison) 9:14.Goalie saves: UJ, Alex Orth 12-10-11-6-1--40, MSU, Joshua Bykowski 10-8-6-3-0--27.Penalties: UJ, 4 for 8 minutes. Minot State 5 for 10 minutes.