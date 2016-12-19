No. 10 Jimmies dominate Mayville State

"We love to pressure in the full court," said Woodside, the team's junior point guard after finishing the game with 12 points and seven assists. "We really just like to get up and get after them and frustrate the other team."

The Jimmies went 0-for-5 from 3-point range to start the game, but that wouldn't last. Back-to-back-to-back bombs from long range by Allison Jablonsky, Woodside and Alexis Watts powered Jamestown to a 27-13 lead after the first period.

Woodside's trey was the front end of a four-point play. The Jimmies eventually splashed 11 treys through the hoop, led by Kyra Dewald with three and a game-high 19 points.

"It happened to go in," smiled Woodside on the rare four-pointer. "I thought I was open and just knocked it down, I guess."

The Jimmies have now won five in a row, they stayed undefeated in the conference (5-0) and have defeated the Comets in six straight contests.

"We challenged our kids to be mentally locked in for this game, and I thought they were right from the get-go," Jimmie head coach Greg Ulland said. "We want to be relentless on the defensive end and force them into some tough shots, and that pressure just kind of wears on you and wears on you."

Senior forward Taylor Hammer scored six of her 12 points during a 11-0 run by the Jimmies early in the second period that put the home team ahead by 23. That would be the spread at the half with the Jimmies leading 46-23.

The pesky Jimmies were flat-out suffocating, limiting the Comets to five first-half field goals. Jamestown started the third with 3-pointers from Dewald, Woodside and McKayla Orr and never looked back, leading by as many as 53.

"We just didn't play well," said Mayville State head coach Dennis Hutter, who starts three up-and-coming freshmen. "We gotta get better."

Jamestown went deep into its bench with all 13 players in uniform scoring. Jablonsky was Jamestown's fourth player in double figures also with 12.

Freshmen Andi Gayner and Claire Blascziek led Mayville with 17 and 13 points, respectively. Both average over 15 per night.

Up next for the Jimmies is the Morningside College Mustang Holiday Classic in Sioux City, Iowa, on Dec. 29-30. Jamestown will face 12th-ranked Morningside and (RV) Briar Cliff University.

Morningside is currently 8-5 on the season. The Jimmies defeated Briar Cliff 68-59 on Oct. 29 during the Mayville Classic.

"We're feeling pretty good, but there's always stuff to work on," Woodside said. "We compete really hard at practice and I think that's what helps us out a lot. We always expect more out of each other, no matter how much we win by or how many games we win.

"We just constantly get after each other."

University of Jamestown 92, Mayville State University 47

Mayville 13 23 37 47

Jamestown 27 46 74 92

Mayville—Andi Gayner 17, Claire Blascziek 13, Naomi Torgerson 9, Andrea Skillingstad 4, Karleigh Weber 2, Alicia Nopola 2. Totals: 13-42 FG, 19-22 FT, 29 Rebounds (Taylor Skjordal 7), 17 Fouls (Skillingstad), 7 Assists (Weber 3), 26 Turnovers, 1 Block (Skillingstad), 2 Steals (2 with 1). 3-pointers (2-13): Torgerson 1, Gayner 1.

Jamestown—Kyra Dewald 19, Bryn Woodside 12, Taylor Hammer 12, Allison Jablonsky 12, Jory Mullen 9, Jenna Doyle 6, Alexis Watts 5, McKayla Orr 5, Paige Emmel 5, Lissy McCulloch 2, Paige Schmidt 2, Emily Overby 2, Marina Nowak 1. Totals: 32-66 FG, 17-22 FT, 38 Rebounds (4 with 5), 20 Fouls, 23 Assists (Woodside 7), 11 Turnovers, 1 Block (Doyle), 10 Steals (McCulloch 3). 3-pointers (11-25): Dewald 3, Woodside 2, Jablonsky 2, Watts 1, Orr 1, Emmel 1, Mullen 1.

Records: University of Jamestown 10-2, 5-0 NSAA; Mayville State 4-6, 1-3 NSAA.