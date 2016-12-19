The University of Jamestown senior guard turned in a career performance, dropping seven 3-pointers and 32 points on the Comets in an 82-70 Jimmie victory at the Jamestown Civic Center.

It was the Jimmies' fourth straight North Star Athletic Association conference win.

"It's an awesome accomplishment, but the win—and the winning seasons we've had since I've been here—are more important to me than 1,000 points," Hagler said. "We're supposed to make open shots, and they were going in tonight. That's always a good sign."

Hagler buried three treys to the open the game and was fouled on a fourth, where he promptly went to the foul line and connected on all three freebies. It was Hagler 12, Mayville 5 with 13 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the first half.

"I told him earlier in the week, 'I know you're nine points away from 1,000, but just play your game,'" University of Jamestown head coach Danny Neville said. "Credit to him. He's had a great career here and hopefully we can do some things this year."

The Jimmies' Kiwane Crowder, Christian Kvilvang and Riley Henderson got in on the action. All three connected from long-range in the first half, helping the Jimmies shoot 61 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. Jamestown led the Comets 45-28 at the break after leading by as many as 20.

The home team sunk 11-of-22 3-pointers in the game. Hagler buried 7-of-11.

"Nobody scored for about the first three minutes of the game, and then I guess (Hagler) was the guy that got things going," Mayville State head coach Dan DeWitt said. "We just didn't defend anybody in that first half, giving up 45 points and the 60 percent they shot from the field. That's tough to overcome."

The Comets were able to cut the deficit to 55-49 eight minutes into the second half, but Hagler ended a 9-0 run by the Comets with another shot from downtown. Jacob Havron and Logan Brown each finished with 10 points for the Jimmies, as the orange and black ended up shooting 51 percent overall.

"When we're shooting well, we're a pretty good team and we've proven that," Neville said. "The second half wasn't the best, but we handled adversity, maintained the lead and kind of pushed it there at the end.

"I'm super proud of our guys."

Ben Maranan hit four treys and led the Comets with 21 points. Eric Staebler added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Comets, who are still searching for their first conference win (0-4).

"We've done a good job getting shots, we've just got to have the confidence to knock them down," DeWitt said.

The Jimmies have put together a solid stretch of play. After going 2-5 to start the year, Jamestown has went 6-2 over its last eight games. The Jimmies play at St. Cloud State in an exhibition today before a 10-day Christmas break.

"To be 4-1 in the conference the way we started the year, I don't know if anyone would have probably thought that," Hagler said. "We're playing pretty well, and I think the break will be well needed. It's a grind, and hopefully everyone will be back ready to go."

University of Jamestown 82, Mayville State University 70

Mayville 28 42 -- 70

Jamestown 45 37 -- 82

Mayville—Ben Maranan 21, Eric Staebler 17, Garek Droog 8, Conor Quinn 8, Aidan Quinn 3, Michael Slaba 3, Josh Foulds 3, Jacob Eaton 2, Creighton Pfau 2, Daniel Lindgren 2, Josh DeWitt 1. Totals: 25-63 FG, 12-20 FT, 33 Rebounds (Staebler 8, A. Quinn 8), 16 Fouls, 18 Assists (4 with 3), 16 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (2 with 1), 5 Steals (C. Quinn 2). 3-pointers (8-23): Maranan 4, C. Quinn 1, A. Quinn 1, Foulds 1, Staebler 1.

Jamestown—Jake Hagler 32, Jacob Havron 10, Logan Brown 10, Kiwane Crowder 9, Christian Kvilvang 8, Jon Purintun 6, Riley Henderson 5, Daymeann Stewart 2. Totals: 27-53 FG, 17-19 FT, 38 Rebounds (Havron 8), 18 Fouls, 19 Assists (4 with 4), 18 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (2 with 1), 7 Steals (Brown 3). 3-pointers (11-22): Hagler 7, Kvilvang 2, Henderson 1, Crowder 1.

Records: Jamestown 8-7, 4-1 NSAA; Mayville 6-5, 0-4 NSAA.