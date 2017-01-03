Time to fill and protect the house

For all the other sports fans of our little city, this is your advance notice. You do not want to miss the UJ/Valley City hoops doubleheader at the CC on Saturday.

Traditionally, the UJ/ Valley City rumble at the Civic Center is the most raucous event, certainly on the Jimmie basketball slate, possibly in all of Jamestown sports. Valley City always brings a big contingent of fans, and this is not a bashful group. Loud and rowdy would best describe the fans from VC who make that 30-mile trip to our humble city and invade the Civic Center. It’s up to us, fanatics and casual fans alike, to get our butts into those new seats and “Protect The House,” as my favorite Jimmie sweatshirt says. And this season, there’s a lot more than a simple rivalry between two cities riding on these games.

On the women’s side, Jimmie coach Greg Ulland’s talented team is 5-0 in the North Star Athletic Association and 10-4 overall, ranked No. 10 in the country. The Jimmies are looking to bounce back after a rough trip to Sioux City, Iowa last week. They lost to 12th-ranked Morningside and Briar Cliff.

The Vikings (14-4) entered the Christmas break riding a 10-game winning streak before having it clipped last Friday in Florida. Three of their four losses coming against national powerhouses Dakota Wesleyan, Cardinal Stritch, and Northwestern.

The Jimmies have 11 conference games remaining, including a pair with Valley City (5-0), and one with Dickinson State (3-1). These are critical games. Simply put, winning the NSAA regular season gets you home court for the conference tourney, and winning the conference tournament gets you an automatic trip to the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. We don’t want to have to hope for an ‘at-large’ bid to nationals, especially with both NSAA teams (UJ and Dickinson) losing in the first round last season.

Committees remember those things, and my guess is the Jimmies would need to continue to be ranked in the top 20 to be assured of receiving an at-large bid if needed. It’s much safer to take care of business, put together a strong stretch run, and win the conference tournament, and it all starts with Valley City.

Things might be a bit more challenging on the men’s side, but I give head coach Danny Neville’s group a decent chance of making it down to nationals in Point Lookout, Mo.

We’ve witnessed a pair of outstanding performances at the Civic Center recently – Jake Hagler with 32 points in a win over Mayville and Jon Purintun with 28 in a double OT thriller over Dakota State.

The UJ men also went 0-2 in Sioux City last weekend, but they lost to Morningside in overtime and led Briar Cliff at halftime – both the Mustangs and Chargers are receiving votes in the national poll.

At 4-1 in the conference, the Jimmie men are right in the thick of things (Dickinson 4-0, Valley City and Bellevue 3-2). An at-large bid is probably not in the cards for the men, so winning the NSAA tourney will probably be UJ’s only path to nationals.

Winning those conference games and getting home court advantage certainly makes that task more achievable. And once again, it all begins with the Valley City doubleheader.

Some Jimmie fans, myself included, were bemoaning the earlyseason schedule and lack of home games over the first two-plus months of the season. Now it’s time for us to put up or shut up and support these student athletes.

The Jimmies have six home hoop doubleheaders in the next month. And it all begins with Valley City on Saturday – 3 and 5 p.m. Friends, it’s time to step up. Be there!

Contact Sun Sports contributor Mark Schuttenhelm at marksch58@

yahoo.com