Sports Shorts

Kapaun, a right-handed pitcher and outfielder, went 2-2 with one save and an earned run average of 1.72 last spring for the Packers. In American Legion ball, he posted a 5-3 record and a 2.81 ERA in 41 1/3 innings. He also hit .308 in 26 at bats.

Kapaun's brother Nathan plays golf at UJ. He also joins West Fargo High School grads Landon Uetz, Kory Wolden and Tyler Fritz in the Jimmie baseball program.

"We believe Morgan has a chance to have a bright future in our program," UJ baseball coach Tom Hager said. "He has lots of potential on the mound. He's not only a talented baseball player, but he is also a first-class individual.

"We are very excited that he has chosen to be part of the Jimmie family."

He is the son of James and Tamera Kapaun.

Both Carrington teams ranked

Both Carrington basketball teams are ranked in the latest Class B poll.

The Carrington girls slid back one spot to No. 5 despite an unbeaten 8-0 mark. The Cardinal boys moved into the top 10 for the first time at No. 10.

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock also moved into poll at No. 8.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan (4-0) and North Star (9-0) remain atop the polls. The North Star boys rose from No. 7 to No. 2.

Class B Basketball Polls

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team W-L Pts LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (13) 4-0 13 1

2. North Star 4-0 92 7

3. Dickinson Trinity 5-1 81 2

4. Shiloh Christian 4-1 79 6

5. Thompson 4-1 56 4

6T. Hillsboro-CV 4-1 498 5

6T. Northern Cass 4-1 49 3

8. Linton-HMB 4-0 45 NR

9. St. John 4-0 39 NR

10. Carrington 5-0 33 NR

Others receiving votes: Milnor-North Sargent (4-0), Minot Ryan (2-1), Grafton (4-1), New Rockford-Sheyenne (5-2), Des Lacs-Burlington (2-2), Hankinson (6-1), Beulah (3-1).

Girls

Team W-L Pts LW

1. North Star (8) 9-0 120 1

2. Park River-Fordville-Lankin (2) 8-0 114 2

3. Shiloh Christian (1) 6-0 102 3

4. Kindred (2) 7-0 91 5

5. Carrington 8-0 89 4

6. Grant County 8-0 58 7

7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 7-1 47 8

8. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 7-1 35 9

9. Fargo Oak Grove 7-1 16 NR

10. Our Redeemer's 5-1 14 6 5-1

Others receiving votes: New Town (8-1), Rugby (8-1), Minot Ryan (4-3), Enderlin (7-1).