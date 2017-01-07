Hedgecock, Fearnside lead Jimmies

Jamestown and Life University battled to a 23-23 tie in the seventh-place match on Friday in Fort Wayne, Ind., and it came down to the fourth criteria tiebreaker to determine a winner. The Running Eagles outpointed the Jimmies 49-47 in matches not decided by pin or forfeit.

The Jimmies were led by Haley Hedgecock and Amy Fearnside. Hedgecock, a junior from Janesville, Wisc., went 5-0 at 109 pounds.

Fearnside, a senior from Morgan Hill, Calif., posted a perfect 5-0 mark at 123.

Caitlyn Kaz (130 pounds) and Cara Romeike (143) recorded pins for the Jimmies while Hedgecock (109) and Trica Martin (116) won by decision 8-2 and 12-7, respectively. Fearnside earned the other UJ victory, a 16-6 technical fall.

After Romeike stuck Destiny Robinson-Crawl in 46 seconds, the Jimmies led the dual 22-10. A forfeit at 155 gave Life five more points, and the Running Eagles got three points from Maria Diaz's 10-1 decision over Myranda Velazquez at 170, and five points to tie the dual after Nadine Fiege pinned Diana Lopez at 191.

The Jimmies found their way into the seventh-place match after dropping a 33-13 matchup to Wayland Baptist University of Texas.

Hedgecock won by technical fall (12-1) over Evelynn Simmons in the 109-pound matchup, and Fearnside took a narrow 8-7 decision over Tarkyia Mensah at 123. Lopez won by forfeit at 191 to account for the other Jimmie points.

In the opening match on Friday, UJ defeated Missouri Valley College 25-22.

With the Jimmies leading 20-12, Myranda Velazquez secured UJ's win by pinning Yuneris Taveras in one minute, 55 seconds.

Kim Cardenas (101) and Romeike (143) earned forfeit victories. Hedgecock pinned Hilda Garcia in 52 seconds for Jamestown's other pinfall. Fearnside was also victorious, taking a 12-0 tech fall over LoriAnn Archuleta.

The Jimmies return to action on Jan. 21 at the Ottawa (Kan.) Invitational.

NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals

At Fort Wayne, Ind.

Individual results

101: Kim Cardenas 3-2

109: Haley Hedgecock 5-0

116: Trica Martin 3-2

123: Amy Fearnside 5-0

130: Caitlyn Kaz 2-2, Josselyn Pacheco (SO/Panorama City, CA) 0-1

136: Caitlyn Kaz 0-1, Josselyn Pacheco 1-3

143: Cara Romeike 2-3

170: Myranda Velazquez 2-3

191: Diana Lopez 1-4