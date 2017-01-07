Mary rolls past Jimmies

The Marauders left the Hansen Center 41-6 winners.

Brandon Aragon got the first of two UJ wins on the night, winning a 3-1 decision over Jordan Hegel at 149 pounds. The match was scoreless until the third period, when Aragon scored three quick points to take control.

Jamestown's other victory came in extra time as Will Parks was a 7-5 sudden victory winner over Jacob Green in the 197 pound contest. Parks trailed 3-2 entering the final period, but earned a key point late in the third to extend the match. His two-point takedown came just 18 seconds into the sudden victory period.

Tate Barnhardt (133), Chris Leatherman (157), and Dane Fischer (174) all won by pinfall for the Marauders, with Leatherman getting the quickest pin of the night in just 18 seconds.

The Jimmies are back in action next weekend at the University of Nebraska-Kearney duals in Kearney, Neb.