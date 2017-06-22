Tough Decision

Stork led the first-year Jimmie hockey team to a 20-10-3 record and a No. 18 ranking in the final ACHA Division top 25 poll. He spent the previous year in Jamestown recruiting and building the program from scratch.

"What made the decision so hard was the people at the University of Jamestown," Stork said. "The Robert Badals, the Polly Petersons, the Sean Johnsons, the other coaches in the athletic department. I don't want people to think this is a grass-is-greener situation. This was one of the toughest decisions of my life."

Stork's team made up almost exclusively of freshmen was a quick hit in Jamestown, bringing a fast-paced brand of hockey, big crowds and unique opponents to Wilson Arena.

"When I came here my one mission was to recruit quality student athletes and put together a winning hockey team and I feel good about what we were able to accomplish," Stork said. "This is a hockey town and I'm a hockey coach. Jamestown will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm really going to miss it."

University of Jamestown athletic director Sean Johnson said Stork was an ideal architect.

"We feel extremely fortunate to have someone of Dean's caliber start our program," he said. "Dean is as genuine a person as you'll ever meet and that resonates with our kids, their parents, professors on campus and the people in the community.

"He set a very high bar."

Stork brought more than 10 years coaching experience to Jamestown. He also has NHL coaching aspirations, making this step a logical one on the career ladder. He credits his two years in Jamestown for being able to transition to the NCAA Division I level.

"I wouldn't have had any opportunities at that NCAA Division I level if not for the tools I was provided at the University of Jamestown," he said. "That's what makes this so tough is how well I was treated here and the bonds and friendships you develop with everybody."

The tug of family also was one he could not ignore.

"The relationships make it really tough. The family I have here ... the players, the other coaches, the administration, the people in the community. I had to balance that against my family in Ohio. I just needed to be back with them. I kinda felt that slipping away and I can't have that," he said. "I'm just really thankful for my time in Jamestown. I can't express that enough."