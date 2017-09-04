Jimmies fall to No. 1 St. Francis

The University of St. Francis junior running back picked up right where he left off Saturday at Rollie Greeno Field. Green carried the ball 11 times for 97 yards and three scores, helping the top-ranked Cougars to a 55-7 victory over the University of Jamestown.

"This is actually the first time I've came into the season in shape," said Green, who carried the ball once in the second half and has topped 1,000 yards rushing in each of the past two seasons. "Usually I procrastinate, and it takes me a little bit to get my wind up and I come out in the playoffs. But I feel great."

The defending national champions made life difficult for the Jimmies (0-2) from the start, but that wasn't unexpected. Saint Francis (1-0) found the end zone in each of its first four possessions, en route to piling up 586 yards of offense.

Senior star quarterback Nick Ferrer completed 16 of 19 passing attempts for 249 yards and his first TD pass of the young season, a 15-yard strike to sophomore receiver Rocky James on a fade route to the back corner of the end zone to end the first quarter.

The Cougars were already out front 27-0 three minutes into the second, as Jamestown's first four offensive drives netted just seven yards on 12 plays.

"That's a good football team," UJ head coach Josh Kittell said of the Cougars. "We knew they were good in every facet and we had to be dang near perfect to be able to go toe-to-toe with them.

"We had to be efficient on first and second down to give us a chance on third down, and we did some good things. We just couldn't get three good ones in a row for a while, and then we put our defense in some bad spots and kept them on the field too much."

The Jimmies converted three third downs against the Cougars after failing to convert on third down 12 times during last week's season-opening loss to Hastings College. The Jimmies got on the scoreboard in the final two minutes when sophomore backup quarterback Jordan Mann connected with freshman tight end James Hagen for a 10-yard score.

St. Francis topped Baker University (Kan.) 38-17 for the national championship last December in Daytona Beach, Fla.

"It's good to get back at it again. It seems like we just got done and here we are again," said Cougars' coach Kevin Donley, who has amassed 303 wins and counting. "Classy outfit (Jamestown). We enjoyed the trip and it's a nice place to play."

Sophomore running back Jimmy Hatch led the Jimmies' offense with 60 rushing yards on 10 carries. Freshman safety Aundre Purnell posted a team-high seven tackles.

Jamestown takes its season on the road on Saturday to face 17th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan.

"We have to treat everybody like they're St. Francis," Kittell said. "We had a good week of prep, we concentrated and did a lot of good things. We need to treat every week like that. We're the underdog every week and we've got a lot to prove."

St. Francis (Ind.) 55, Jamestown 7

First quarter

USF: Justin Green 1 run (Gavin Gardner kick failed), 9:21.

USF: Ryan Cinadr 9 run (Gardner kick), 5:10.

USF: Rocky James 15 pass from Nick Ferrer (Gardner kick), :12.

Second quarter

USF: Green 30 run (Gardner kick), 12:12.

USF: Green 9 run (Gardner kick), 1:05.

Third quarter

USF: Piercen Harnish 52 fake punt (Gardner kick), 12:38.

USF: Nate Carson 5 run (Gardner kick), 6:41.

Fourth quarter

USF: Duke Blackwell 5 pass from Clay Senerius (Gardner kick), 8:19.

UJ: James Hagen 10 pass from Jordan Mann, 1:24.

TOTAL YARDS: USF 586 (288 passing); UJ 175 (62 passing).

Individual leaders

RUSHING: USF, Justin Green 11-97, Ryan Cinadr 10-72, Eli Wallace 4-54, Piercen Harnish 1-52, Nick Brickens 2-18, Dan Ricksy 1-5, Nate Carson 1-5. UJ, Jimmy Hatch 10-60, Allen Jevning 10-23, Jordan Mann 2-11, Bruno Saenz 2-9, Jackson He 3-10, Branden Edwards 1-5, Dylan Klatt 6-6.

PASSING: USF, Nick Ferrer 16-19-0 249, Clay Senerius 3-5-0 22, Danny Naylor 2-2-0 17. UJ, Klatt 7-18-1 40, Mann 3-5-0 22.

RECEIVING: USF, Rocky James 3-75, Sean Boswell 5-73, Ricksy 3-48, Duke Blackwell 2-35, Will Chrisman 2-17, Green 2-16. UJ, Liam Huseby 1-15, Justin Manson 2-12, James Hagen 1-10, Chris Hamilton 1-8, Edwards 1-6, Nick Thompson 1-6, Jevning 1-5.

SACKS: USF, Blake Blaker .5, Ahmad Rucker .5.

INTERCEPTIONS: USF, Ryan Johnson 1.

TACKLES: Eric Dunten 7, Harnish 6, Wilmer Cole 6, Caleb Hankenson 6. UJ, Aundre Purnell 7, Troy Stuard 6, Ben Steinolfson 5, Noah Brenden 5.