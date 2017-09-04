Foster tops runners in opener

Foster covered the course in 20 minutes, 26 seconds. Her time was 13 seconds faster than the same meet last year.

Cassidy Peterson (21:01.10) crossed 10th for the Jimmies.

Lindi Chadwick (21:24), Amber Posner (21:27) and Alyson Freitag (22:52.40) rounded out the top five for the Jimmies in the three-team meet.

Host Concordia (17) easily had the lowest score. Kara Andersen (19:43.90) led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Cobbers. Minnesota-Morris (59) edged the Jimmies (60) for second.

Both the UJ men and women's teams run at the MSUM Twilight Meet on Friday.

Volleyball swept in Bellevue

The 17th-ranked Jimmies fell to No. 18 MidAmerican Nazarene (Kan.) in five and were swept by Williams Woods (Mo.) on Saturday in Bellevue, Neb.

Down 2-0, the Jimmies forced a decisive fifth set against MidAmerican, but dropped the finale 15-13.

Morgan Hensch pounded 23 kills, while Josie Beckman had 32 assists, 14 digs and two aces. Haley Glasoe totaled 16 kills and two blocks. Meghan Orr notched 25 digs.

Against William Woods, Jamestown was dispatched 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.

Hensch (11) and Glasoe (9) combined for 20 kills. Glasoe was credited with five blocks.

The Jimmies (4-4) play two games Saturday and Sunday in La Crosse, Wisc., at the Viterbo Tournament.

Women's soccer still undefeated

Five players scored as the UJ women's soccer team blitzed Williams Baptist College (Ark.) on Saturday.

Sophie Bales and Phoebe Edwards tallied first-half goals while Juliet Ramirez, Lateasha Hughes and Holly Swan found the back of the net in the second stanza.

Bales also earned two assists for the Jimmies. Also getting helpers were Connie Contreras, Dianne Miranda, Swan and Ramirez.

The Jimmies (4-0) did not allow a single shot on goal. Meanwhile, WBC keeper Jasmine Espinoza was peppered with 14 shots.

Today, the Jimmies play at Central Methodist University in Fayetteville, Mo.