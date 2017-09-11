JIMMIE ROUNDUP: Women's soccer falls

Jamestown was playing with 10 women after junior defender Olivia Rivas was dealt a red card early in the first half. Jimmie goalkeeper Lauren Sayler made 11 saves, as the Ravens put 14 shots on goal to just three by the Jimmies.

Jamestown (4-2-1) also fell 1-0 in overtime to 14th-ranked Hastings College on Sunday. It was the third consecutive overtime match for the women.

The Jimmie men (0-2) were shutout 3-0 by Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) in their season opener Saturday in Hastings, Neb. The men also fell to fourth-ranked Hastings College 5-1 on Sunday.

Volleyball finishes strong

Morgan Hensch, Josie Beckman and the 23rd-ranked Jimmie volleyball team finished up the V-Hawk Holiday Inn Tournament strong Saturday in La Crosse, Wisc.

The Jimmies swept Aquinas College (Mich.) and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3-0 to finish the two-day tournament 3-1. Hensch, a senior outside hitter, and Beckman, the team's junior setter, were both selected to the all-tournament team.

Hensch and Jessica Velander each posted 13 kills Saturday to the lead the Jimmies' attack. Beckman posted 25 assists on the day.

The Jimmies, who improved to 7-5 overall, have 10 days off before opening conference play at Dickinson State on Sept. 19.

Jamestown 3, Aquinas College (Mich.) 0

UJ 25 26 25

AC 19 24 16

Jimmie statistics

Kills: Jessica Velander 6, Isabel Wedell 6, Haley Glasoe 5, Morgan Hensch 4, Kennedy Conzemius 3, Madison Wendel 3, Britta Knudson 2. Assists: Josie Beckman 16, Whitney King 7, Elise Peterson 3. Aces: Peterson 1, King 1, Beckman 1, Meghan Orr 1. Digs: Velander 34, Peterson 22, Orr 7, Beckman 6. Blocks: Wendel 5, Conzemius 3, Hensch 3.

Jamestown 3, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0

UJ 25 25 25

ON 18 23 13

Jimmie statistics

Kills: Hensch 9, Velander 7, Glasoe 6, Wedell 6, Wendel 5, Conzemius 4, Knudsdon 1. Assists: King 14, Beckman 9, Peterson 4. Aces: King 2, Peterson 2. Digs: Peterson 21, Julina Niemeier 10, Orr 10, Velander 8. Blocks: Wendel 3.

Posner, Foster lead at Twilight

Amber Posner and Allie Foster led the University of Jamestown women's cross country team Friday at the Dragon Twilight Meet, hosted by Minnesota State-Moorhead.

Posner and Foster finished the 4,000-meter course in 26th and 27th, respectively. Posner's race of 15 minutes, 45.1 seconds was nine-tenths of a second faster than Foster's.

Jamestown placed sixth out of eight teams. University of Mary's Alexis Zeis was the race winner (13:13.3) and led the Marauders to the team title.

Matt Young led the Jimmie men to seventh out of eight teams. He finished ninth out of 78 runners, covering the 6,000-meter course in 19:02.02.

Former Barnes County North Standout Cody Christ, from Dazey, N.D., won the men's race running for the Dragon Alumni team, posting a time of 18:26.1.

MSUM Dragon Twilight

Women

Team results

1. University of Mary 19; 2. Minnesota-Duluth 47; 3. MSU-Moorhead 111; 4. Concordia 113; 5. Minot State 145; 6. Jamestown 173; 7. Bemidji State 179; 8. Valley City State 191.

Jimmie results

26. Amber Posner 15:45.1; 27. Allison Foster 15:46.0; 37. Cassidy Peterson 16:24.6; 41. Lindi Chadwick 16:34.4; 42. Hannah Christenson 16:40.8; 46. Amber Robinson 17:01.7; 48. Aly Freitag 17:08.5.

Men

Team results

1. MSU-Moorhead 47; 2. University of Mary 49; 3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 78; 4. Valley City State 119; 5. Team Dragon Alumni 129; 6. Concordia 132; 7. Jamestown 179; 8. Minot State 215.

Jimmie results

9. Matthew Young 19:02.02; 40. Donavan Moser 20:36.7; 42. Daniel Palmer 20:57.6; 43. Aaron Ford 21:34.4; 45. Dustin Wagner 21:42.2; 50. Michael Sampers 22:37.7; 52. Jamison Gray 22:58.1; 78. Dakota Wagner 24:22.5.