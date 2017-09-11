Tigers top Jimmies

Jamestown's offense did find some traction in the game. Senior quarterback Dylan Klatt completed 23 passing attempts for 262 yards—both career highs—but he was also picked off twice by senior safety Charlie LaRoche.

The Jimmies posted 403 yards of total offense, finally cracking the scoreboard with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Klatt tossed to senior receiver Josh Verghis for a 10-yard touchdown pass, capping an 11-play, 82-yard drive.

Verghis ended the game with a team-high five catches and 81 yards. Jimmie freshman kicker Chandler Johnson had both of his extra-point kick attempts blocked by the Tigers (2-1).

The Jimmies opened the season with back-to-back losses at home and will travel to Valley City State University (0-2) Saturday to open conference play.

Dakota Wesleyan 49, Jamestown 12

First quarter

DW: Tyler Fortuna 8 pass from Dillon Turner (Seth Paulson kick), 9:22.

DW: Turner 6 run (Paulson kick), 4:34.

Second quarter

DW: Tyler Larson 28 pass from Turner (Paulson kick), 10:44.

DW: Hayden Adams 77 pass from Turner (Paulson kick), 1:22.

Third quarter

DW: Luke Loudenburg 43 run (Paulson kick), 10:21.

DW: Turner 22 run (Paulson kick), 7:54.

UJ: Josh Verghis 10 pass from Dylan Klatt (Chandler Johnson kick failed), 2:59.

Fourth quarter

DW: Gaige Marshall 8 run (Paulson kick), 7:32.

UJ: Tyler Shurtz 31 pass from Jordan Mann (Johnson kick failed), 3:50.

TOTAL YARDS: DW 583 (299 passing); UJ 403 (299 passing).

Individual leaders

RUSHING: UJ, Dylan Klatt 7-49, Jimmy Hatch 11-26, Allen Jevning 5-19, Jackson He 3-13, Bruna Saenz 1-1, Chandler Johnson 1-(-4). DW, Luke Loudenburg 12-83, Dillon Turner 10-68, Xavier Armijo 4-49, Shaye Slaughter 4-36, Gaige Marshall 6-19, Preston Emerson 1-18, Jonny Withrow 3-8, Charlie LaRoche 1-3.

PASSING: UJ, Klatt 23-43-2 262, Jordan Mann 2-2-0 37. DW, Turner 21-30-0 267, Slaughter 5-5-0 32.

RECEIVING: UJ, Josh Verghis 5-81, Tyler Shurtz 3-54, Branden Edwards 4-34, Hatch 2-31, Liam Huseby 2-30, Jevning 3-23, Pete Fehr 2-20, Nick Thompson 1-12, Chris Hamilton 1-8, Sam Bauer 1-6. DW, Hayden Adams 3-101, Tre Hobbs 5-41, Tyler Larson 2-35, Spencer Neugebauer 3-28, Loudenburg 3-27, Lewis Hofer 4-26, Brandon Boggs 1-15, Tyler Fortuna 1-8, Parker Evans 1-6, Jace Pulse 1-6, Chayden Fitzsimmons 1-4, Trevor Mann 1-2.

SACKS: DW, Alan Murtic.

INTERCEPTIONS: DW, Charlie LaRoche 2.

TACKLES: UJ, Aundre Purnell 11, Keith Rogers 9, Troy Stuard 7, Scott Bonham 7. DW, Trevor Lundin 7.