Remembering Sept. 11

During the first week of September, 2001, my friend Greg Bos, two of his friends and I took a commercial flight from Anchorage to Dillingham, Alaska. From there we boarded a DeHaviland Beaver float plane which flew us north to the Tikchik Lakes country, and specifically, to Kulik Lake where we planned to hunt moose.

We had two tents that we set up in the timber a stone’s throw from the lake, and a small inflatable raft powered by a little outboard motor. We used the raft to move across the end of the lake where we would disperse and hunt the various benches and meadows among jungles of alder.

The first day, Greg and I hunted together, climbing for several hours to get above the alders to a spot where we could glass. Incredibly, we spotted seven different Alaskan brown bears from our perch but not a single moose. (We were to learn that this part of the country was crawling with brown bears. Obviously, the bears and also wolves were killing most of the moose calves.)

During the hunt we saw a few small bull moose, one cow and calf and several lone cow moose. One of Greg’s friends alternated between carrying a muzzleloader and a recurve bow. I don’t remember which he was carrying the day he was sitting on a log, reading a paperback book while watching a meadow, when a big brown bear walked right up to him. He did exactly the wrong thing — he leaped to his feet and shouted. Mercifully, the bear ambled off.

We had bears fighting in the shallows at night in front of our tents. We caught northern pike from the little raft. We cooked over a gas stove and ate well.

One evening Greg and I hiked to a big meadow where I sat and watched for moose. Greg walked to a second meadow. I had jungle utilities on, a headnet, felt hat, leather gloves and leather mountain boots so I was well protected from insects. I was surrounded by clouds of mosquitoes and white sox flies and I was grateful for the protection. We saw zero moose that night.

One afternoon Greg’s two friends were pulling a string through a twopound coffee can — a common moose call — when a grey wolf ran to within 35 yards of them. They didn’t shoot the wolf!

On September 11th at about 11 a.m., Greg and I and one of his friends were stalking along a bench when I saw a mature bull moose walk out of the timber and into the willows along a creek. From about 150 yards I fired twice with my .338, 250-grain Nosler Partition handloads. The bull dropped right there. Greg sent his friend back for our fourth partner and the freighter frames while Greg and I went to work on the moose, a 55-inch bull that probably weighed 1,400 pounds. As we worked thousands of enormous black flies swarmed about. We were fortunate to be wearing rubber gloves because the flies bite!

Hours later we had the carcass in pieces, our partners joined us. We staggered up out of the creek bed with 125-pound loads and onto the bench. It was a one-mile walk to the raft. We took a load of meat to camp, placed the meat in carcass bags and hung them in the shade. The next day we went back for the last load.

The weather was very good for Alaska and we couldn’t figure out why our plane was several days late when it finally arrived. The pilot shut off the engine and drifted toward shore. He told us the Trade Center Towers had been “bombed” and he said as many as 10,000 people had died. Initially, we believed he was telling a bad joke.

The Dillingham airport was chaos. We had to remove our knives and put them into our checked luggage. Anchorage was worse. My flight south was cancelled.

I stayed at Greg’s house for a week, trying to get onto a plane. Finally, his wife Marianne, took me to the airport in the middle of the night and I was able to board and fly back home and to the reality that our country had been attacked by Islamist terrorists and some 3,000 Americans had been murdered.

