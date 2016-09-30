Dak Rec Report

Beware of potential blue-green algae in wetlands and lakes.

Watch for proper crane identification with endangered whooping cranes now migrating and they could fly with sandhill cranes.

Remaining fall turkey licenses available. Go to the Game & Fish Dept. website, (gf.nd.gov) for details.

Oct. 1: Nonresident waterfowl season opens.

Oct. 1-2: Youth pheasant season.

Oct. 7: Pronghorn gun season opens (lottery licenses only).

Oct. 8: Pheasant and fall turkey seasons open.

Oct. 9: Arrowwood Nat’l. Wildlife Refuge, Pingree, BigSit birding event celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week. Bring binoculars and field guides, although extra are available, and a lawn chair. Anytime or all of the time between 7:30 a.m. to dark. Coffee, campfire, and 11 a .m. chili. Call the refuge, (701) 285-3341, for more information.

Oct. 15: Wood Lake Pheasants Forever banquet, Kulm Community Center, 5:30 p.m.

Tournaments:

Oct. 1: Dead Colt Creek.

Oct. 2: Lake Ashtabula.

Fishing:

Devils Lake elevation, Sept. 26: 1,450.25 feet above mean sea level (MSL).

Stump Lake elevation: 1,450.19 MSL.

Lake Sakakawea elevation: 1,838.47 MSL; 13,000 cubic feet per second average (CFS) Garrison Dam daily releases.

N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dist. game wardens: Red River catfish bite remains steady with best success near drop-offs and seams with faster water near deeper holes. Bites are coming in as little as 10 to 15 minutes in some locations. Move if there isn’t activity after 20 minutes. Try cut suckers or goldeye.

Devils Lake, Ed’s Bait & Tackle, Devils Lake: Work the bridges or deeper structure and move around to locate walleye with overall fair success. Try jigging Raps or minnows for live bait.

Devils Lake, Lakeview Lodge, Devils Lake: Some bigger fish starting to show up in either shallow or deep water.

Devils Lake, Woodland Resort, Creel Bay, Devils Lake: Lots of small fish with a few larger ones mixed in coming from deeper water. Try vertical jigs.

Lake Ashtabula, Ashtabula Crossing, Luverne: Somewhat improving success for a mix of species. Try around the bridges.

Lake Ashtabula, Bayshore, Valley City: Improving bass success but walleye remain limited. Try minnows.

Lake Audubon, 6-Mile Bait & Tackle, Garrison: Lake Sakakawea spotty for walleye from Douglas Bay to the east end. Try 25 to 40 feet using jigs, jigging Raps, or Lindy rigs with minnows or nightcrawlers. East end of Lake Audubon continues producing walleye in 9 to 15 feet using spinners and nightcrawlers.

Lake Sakakawea, Cenex Bait & Tackle, Garrison: Not many anglers on Lake Sakakawea with spotty walleye success. Salmon moving into shallower water along the south shore. Some walleye success in 20 to 30 feet on Lake Audubon.

Lake Sakakawea, Scott’s Bait & Tackle, Pick City: Continued Missouri River activity with catfish success in the chutes and down river. Some trout and salmon mixed in. Wing walls slow with occasional catfish. Lake Sakakawea producing spotty salmon success in the bays, including Scoria, Intake, or Government bays, or around the spillway using a variety of presentations throughout the day and into the dark hours. Spotty walleye success in Government, Steinke, or Douglas bays on Lake Sakakawea. Not many anglers, however. Try spinners and bottom bouncers in 30 to 40 feet or shallower around 15 feet with crankbaits.

Missouri River, Dakota Tackle, Bismarck: Limited activity on the Missouri River and area lakes. Some salmon success on Lake Sakakawea, however, longlining or crankbaits in shallower water.

Red River, Wahpeton Parks & Rec. Dept., Wahpeton: Steady catfish bite in the Wahpeton area with healthy river levels after recent rains.

Hunting:

Cranes: Numbers building around Long Lake NWR.

Deer: Archery hunters finding a little more movement early in the morning and early evening.

Grouse: Limited southeastern reports but look for some success in Logan, Kidder, and McIntosh counties. Work short grass and field edges with birds in pockets in of buckbrush and around rock piles. Some hunters around the Lonetree area but limited reports on success.

Waterfowl: Birds scattered in the northwest and concentrating in areas with water, such as around Dry Lake or Lake Alice. Nice numbers of blue-winged teal, gadwalls, and mallards scattered in the southeast. Try decoying stubble fields for the best success and avoid tearing up soft and muddy roads after recent rains. Fair numbers along the Canadian border and into southern Manitoba. Fair numbers of local birds around the eastern end of Lake Sakakawea.

Migration:

Arrowwood NWR, Pingree: Some sandhill cranes moving into Eddy County but not much other bird movement early in the week.

Numbers to know:

N.D. Game & Fish Department, main Bismarck office: 328-6300; website: (http://gf.nd.gov).

N.D. Game & Fish Department, Jamestown office: 253-6480.

RAP, Report All Poachers: (800) 472-2121 or (701) 328-9921.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bismarck, website: (www.fws.gov/northdakotafieldoffice).