Reflections on Alvin Biesen

If you Google Alvin Biesen you will find nothing. And if you questioned 50 hunters under the age of 40 to tell you everything they know about Alvin Biesen, chances are not one of them would know anything. Yet Al Biesen of Spokane, Washington was for decades known as the dean of rifle stockmakers in the U.S. He died in April this year at age 98.

Biesen’s fame rose when Jack O’Connor, shooting editor of Outdoor Life magazine, began writing about him in the late 1940s. As a youngster, I eagerly read O’Connor’s stories about rifle builders, sheep hunting expeditions and African safaris. So did every other kid my age who was a hunter or who aspired to be.

Biesen ended up making close to a dozen rifles for O’Connor during the writer’s lifetime. He made rifles for kings, princes and captains of industry. He also built rifles for common working men who saved their money and bought Biesen’s fine workmanship. (Prince Abdorezza Pahlavi of Iran, a sometimes hunting partner of O’Connor’s, owned more than a half dozen Biesen rifles, and pictures of the Prince, a Biesen rifle and various dispatched big game animals can be seen scattered throughout a number of O’Connor’s books that are in my collection.)

Biesen liked building rifles on pre-’64 Model 70 actions and Mauser 98 actions, and he always worked with fine walnut. He never made a synthetic stocked rifle in his life — one reason he is unknown to young hunters who seem to adore synthetic stocks.

Unfortunately, I never owned a rifle built by Al Biesen, although I do own some very fine custom rifles. A couple decades ago I was able to view the pair of .270s that Biesen built for Jack O’Connor, both made in the 1950s and named “Number 1” and “Number 2.” The rifles were behind glass in a traveling display of outsize deer and elk heads. The rifles showed honest wear but perfect classic styling, exquisite checkering and fine grades of French walnut. O’Connor carried those rifles all over the world on various hunts to the Yukon, British Columbia, Wyoming, Africa, Iran, Scotland and Spain.

I was able to meet Al Biesen one time, also his son Roger and granddaughter Paula, at the NRA convention in Seattle in 1997. I found the three of them to be most pleasant, and Al told me at that time that he was largely retired but that Roger made fine rifles. (Today, Roger is in his early 70s and is retiring himself.)

At that convention Biesen had donated a.375 H & H Magnum for auction, and the value put on the rifle was $7,500. The rifle was a thing to behold — pre-’64 Model 70 action, checkered bolt handle, jeweled bolt, stocked with a dark piece of high grade French walnut, impeccable fleur-de-lis checkering, express sights … and granddaughter Paula did the tasteful engraving. The rifle looked like it had been touched by the hand of God! I missed the auction, not that it would have mattered, but learned that the high bid was $5,500 and Biesen didn’t let the rifle go for that. I am sure he later sold it to a grateful customer.

Biesen suffered a stroke in 1999 and according to writer Wayne Van Zwoll, who knew Biesen for 40 years, was stricken by Alzheimer’s and was forced to live in a nursing home the last four years of his life. Biesen’s death could be regarded as the passing of an era, a time when a properly inletted, expertly checkered rifle stock of fine walnut was the goal of every serious hunter and rifle collector.

Alvin Biesen, stockmaker and rifle builder … he was one of the best.

Bernie Kuntz, a Jamestown native, has been an Outdoors columnist for the Sun since 1974