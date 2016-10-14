Taking in the big knife show

This year I carried in a folding chair and picked up a program at the door, which listed some 150 knifemakers and had a map showing the layout of the Imperial Ballroom where the tables are set up in many rows.

Since I was able to attend this same show last year, I knew that it was only the second time in 25 years that the Knifemakers Guild had joined with The American Bladesmith Society (ABS) to hold an exposition.

The Knifemakers Guild came to be in 1970 when eleven knifemakers met to form the organization, to set standards for admission and to promote custom knives and knifemakers. (Interestingly, I own knives from two of the original members.)

The American Bladesmith Society was created in 1976 by a handful of bladesmiths led by the late William Moran of Maryland. Bladesmiths forge, hammer out blades with an anvil, hammer and bellows. At the time there were fewer than a dozen practicing bladesmiths in the U.S.

Bladesmithing had become a dying practice. According to the program, today there are some 1,450 practicing bladesmiths.

I wandered through several aisles, glad for the air-conditioning, and came upon the table of Bob Merz who was there with his wife, Linda. I owned three of Bob’s fine folding, pocketknives at the time — all bought through the mail. I had never met Bob or Linda face-to-face and found them to be delightful people. They are from Katy, Texas and I learned later that Bob was celebrating his 73rd birthday. I spent much of the afternoon at their table, talking about knives and hunting and family and the military (Bob was an Army medic, wounded three times in 1968 in the Central Highlands.)

I also hobbled about during the afternoon, up and down the aisles, visiting with various knifemakers (all who were ready to sell me a knife, of course). I met knifemakers from two dozen states, and could have easily spent $10,000. But I managed not to, mostly in the interest of marital harmony.

I met Lin Rhea, a big fellow about my age from Prattsville, Arkansas, maker of traditional knives and early American styled Bowies. “I saw you in a video once, hammering out a blade in front of a white building … must be your shop.”

“That’s my house,” he said with a grin. “Was there a chicken in the video?”

“I don’t remember a chicken,” I said, laughing.

It was interesting to visit with older knifemakers like Merz, who personally knew a lot of the makers, many of them deceased, whose knives are in my collection. Another was W.D. “Bill” Pease a personable fellow from Ewing, Kentucky, who sold his first knife in 1970. He showed me some exquisite folders that all sold for more than $1,000. I ended up buying a lovely little semi-skinner with CMP-154 blade and fossil mammoth tooth slabs, titanium bolsters after Bill dropped the price from $800 to $600.

With the afternoon waning, I came back to Merz’s booth and said, “Sell me a knife, Bob.”

“What do you like?”

“I like that slip-joint folder, second from the right, front row.” He told me about it — CPM-154 steel, steel bolsters and slabs made from fossil mammoth ivory. He dropped the price from $525 to $500, then removed the $225 tag from a little belt knife with a deer antler handle and “scrap” blade and put it into my pack. It sharpened up nicely when I put it on my stones at home.

It was a fine afternoon. Not that I need any more knives, but I’d love to go back again next September.

Bernie Kuntz, a Jamestown native, has been an Outdoors columnist for the Sun since 1974