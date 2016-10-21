KUNTZ: A drive across Wyoming

We fuel up in Cheyenne and leave that city of old personal triumphs and heartbreaks behind, pass the Vedauwoo Rocks and follow the winding highway down to Laramie. Along the way, I talk about old times — brook trout fishing in the ponds on Pole Mountain, brown trout fishing in the Little Laramie River, the Laramie Plains lakes, hunting the Snowy Range for snowshoe hares.

Fifty miles past Laramie I point out The Wick Place, since renamed, an elk winter range owned by the state and first shown to me by the late Don Johnson.

“First and last time I ever had a dip of Copenhagen … by the way,” I remind Laurie, “The last time we were on this highway was when we moved to Alaska in 1983.”

An hour later I see Elk Mountain where Jake shot a five-point bull elk years ago, and then we reach Rawlins, bigger than I remember, and take the two-lane highway north.

“I don’t remember much about this road. Haven’t been on it in 40 years.”

“Tell me when you recognize something,” Laurie says.

A half hour later we come over a rise and I see the Ferris Mountains jutting up to the northeast. “The Seminoe Mountains are on the other side … shot my first elk there in 1977, my first bull elk in 1978. See all the light-colored rock in the Ferris Mountains? Those are cliffs. It would be tough country to hunt.”

We reach Muddy Gap, population 3, and take the left fork. The right fork would lead to Independence Rock, The Devil’s Gate on the Sweetwater River and the Vantage Rock where I hunted cottontail rabbits in the late 1970s.

We continue to see antelope every 10 minutes and many hundreds of windmills.

An enormous rock comes into view to the north. “The Sweetwater Rocks,” I announce. “Savage Peak. I shot a big antelope buck on the north side of the Rocks in 1977. We are once again on the route of the Oregon Trail. Can you imagine coming out here in the 1850s with a wagon train? Nothing out here but buffalo, antelope and hostile Indians? I bet a lot of those people said, ‘What the hell did I get myself into?’”

“There’s still not much out here. I don’t think I’ve ever been anywhere in Montana that is so remote.”

I am watching for Split Rock, a landmark for the pioneers. The rocks and junipers bring back memories of scrambling about on those same rocks, .22 rifle in hand and hunting cottontails. We see Split Rock, and Laurie stops in Jeffrey City to let Oscar run around a bit. We eat sandwiches and observe the dilapidated buildings. “This was a boom town in the early 1970s until the uranium mine shut down.”

“Mountains,” Laurie says half an hour later as we continue west.

“The Wind River Range and South Pass. That’s where the Oregon Trail crosses into Idaho. Still a hell of a long way from the Willamette Valley of Oregon.”

We drop into the valley of the Wind River and to Lander where we will spend the night. But first a steak dinner at Sveilar’s in Hudson, 14 miles to the east, a restaurant started by Yugoslav immigrants in the 1930s. (It is superb as always.)

In the morning we follow the Wind River up to Dubois and then northwesterly toward Togwotee Pass. I see the houses of old timers I interviewed decades ago, now long deceased, and Ram’s Horn Peak scraping the sky, higher than a mountain should look.

“The Dunoir country,” I tell Laurie. “You’ve been just east of there with me up on the Wiggins Fork.”

We cross Togwotee Pass and begin the long descent toward Jackson’s Hole with the Tetons looming and enormous -- the Grand and Mount Moran. Snow is swirling around them and grey clouds.

A couple hours later we pass Fawn Creek in Yellowstone and Laurie says, “Hi Henry, hi Mimmie.” (She scattered the parents’ ashes there years ago.) Another dozen miles and we pass the mouth of Buffalo Horn Creek, which flows out of Rams Horn Lake where son Ben’s ashes lie.

Memories and more memories, happy and sad, of people and country we will never see again.

Bernie Kuntz, a Jamestown native, has been an Outdoors columnist for the Sun since 1974