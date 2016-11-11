Dakota Recreation Report

Nov. 13: Sandhill crane season closes.

Nov. 18: Moose units M5 & M6 open.

Nov. 18: James River Ducks Unlimited (DU) banquet, Oakes, Angry Beaver Lodge, 5 p.m.

Nov. 19: Devils Lake DU banquet, KC Club, 6 p.m.

Nov. 19-20: North Dakota Birding Society fall meeting. Meet 7:30 a.m., Devils Lake McDonalds on Nov. 19.

Nov. 20: Deer gun season closes.

Nov. 20: Zone 1 mountain lion season closes.

Nov. 21: Zone 1 conditional (firearms and archery only) mountain lion season opens.

Nov. 21: Fisher trapping season opens.

Nov. 21: Arrowwood, Audubon, Des Lacs, J. Clark Salyer, Lake Alice, Lake Zahl, Long Lake, Lostwood, Tewaukon, and Upper Souris National Wildlife Refuges open to pheasant hunting.

Fishing:

Spiritwood Lake, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: No reports.

Spiritwood Lake, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: Little activity.

Jamestown Reservoir, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: No new reports.

Jamestown Reservoir, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: Limited activity.

Pipestem Reservoir, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: Little activity.

Pipestem Reservoir, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: No reports.

Devils Lake elevation, Nov. 9: 1,450 feet above mean sea level (MSL).

Stump Lake elevation: 1,449.93 MSL.

Lake Sakakawea elevation: 1,839.23 MSL; 13,000 cubic feet per second average (CFS) Garrison Dam daily releases.

N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dist. game wardens: Lake Audubon remains fair for walleye. No new reports from Lake Sakakawea but look for some continued walleye success in the upper end of the midsection from New Town west.

Devils Lake, Ed’s Bait & Tackle, Devils Lake: Not many anglers but those going are still working the bridges and rock piles, finding fair to good walleye success.

Devils Lake, Lakeview Lodge, Devils Lake: A few boats on the water but limited reports. Continue working structure or around the bridges.

Devils Lake, West Bay Resort, Minnewaukan: Limited activity.

Devils Lake, Woodland Resort, Creel Bay, Devils Lake: Not many anglers out but those going continue finding nice walleye numbers. Work bridges, rock piles, or towers with jigs.

Foster County area lakes, Dry Dock, Carrington: Area lakes quiet.

Lake Ashtabula, Ashtabula Crossing, Luverne: A few anglers finding a nice mix of fish along the bridges but limited success from boats.

Lake Ashtabula, Bayshore, Valley City: No activity on Lake Ashtabula but some anglers fishing smaller area lakes, including some walleye success on south on Lake Tewaukon or Kraft Slough.

Lake Audubon, 6-Mile Bait & Tackle, Garrison: Try Douglas Bay in 30 to 50 feet with jigging Raps for walleye on Lake Sakakawea. No new Lake Audubon or Missouri River reports.

Lake Sakakawea, Cenex Bait & Tackle, Garrison: Try Douglas Bay for walleye on Lake Sakakawea or the east end along Garrison and deTrobriand bays for smallmouth bass and pike. Several of the smallmouth are nice-sized. Lake Audubon fair but spotty for walleye.

Lake Sakakawea, Scott’s Bait & Tackle, Pick City: Missouri River tailrace continues producing walleye from boats in the evening with some trout and salmon mixed in. Continued catfish success throughout the day and evening from boat and shore. Wing walls remain quiet. Quiet down river with ongoing access issues. Lake Sakakawea still producing occasional salmon from shore. Pike are active from both boat and shore. Try 40 feet with jigs or jigging Raps for walleye, working farther west for better success. Angler numbers remain light, however.

Lonetree WMA area lakes, Harvey: No new reports. Coal Mine Lake closed until ice-over.

Missouri River, Dakota Tackle, Bismarck: Try Hazelton area for walleye on the Missouri River with crankbaits or vertical jigging with heavy jigs and minnows in 25 feet and deeper. Lake Sakakawea producing walleye in deeper water with heavy jigs or jigging Raps around Deepwater or Skunk bays.

Red River, Wahpeton Parks & Rec. Dept., Wahpeton: Slower success on the Red River, although angler fishing at night continue finding an occasional walleye.

Hunting:

Lonetree WMA, Harvey: Hunters enjoying seeing more deer and pheasants so far this fall with more waterfall moving into the area.

Deer: Hunters generally found nice numbers of deer throughout the southeast. Warm weather keeping bucks from moving during the day but some reports of rut activity starting.

Pheasants: Steady numbers of birds hanging in lighter cover of CRP edges, slough grass, harvested corn, and shelterbelts.

Waterfowl: Increasing numbers of migrating lesser Canada geese finally moving into Barnes, LaMoure, southwest Cass, Ransom, and Dickey counties with better numbers building throughout the week. More birds starting to move into the Devils Lake area. Not much waterfowl movement in north-central N.D., although a few more geese moving into the region with some ducks still in the area. Fair numbers of geese in the Williston but duck numbers are lower. Not much movement around the east end of the Missouri River System.

Migration:

Arrowwood Nat’l. Wildlife Refuge, Pingree: Swan numbers doubled over last weekend on the refuge with increasing goose numbers, as well. Some white-fronts moved through over the weekend with a few small flocks still around the refuge. Not many snow geese but look for the possibility of some larger flocks in the area as they go up and out to feed. More than 10,000 mallards on the refuge but diver numbers decreased. Some ring-necked ducks, however. Some pelican, ring-billed gulls, great blue herons, and great egrets remain in the area but not many, if any, shorebirds. Hawks also likely moved out. Hunters seeing fair deer numbers in the region.

Numbers to know:

N.D. Game & Fish Department, main Bismarck office: 328-6300; website: (http://gf.nd.gov).

N.D. Game & Fish Department, Jamestown office: 253-6480.

RAP, Report All Poachers: (800) 472-2121 or (701) 328-9921.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bismarck, website: (www.fws.gov/northdakotafieldoffice).