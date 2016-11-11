Long ago hunts in the grasslands

Later, I had to go to my records to verify what my uncle had remembered, and there it was:

“November 1966, three-by-three point mule deer buck taken in Little Missouri River Grasslands of southwestern North Dakota … 7mm Weatherby Magnum, 154-grain Hornady Spire-Point handload.”

Ah, but we had some fine times in the Grasslands on those long ago November hunts! In those days one didn’t need a mule deer permit. That became a requirement sometime in the late 1970s and was needed to limit hunter pressure.

My records show that I shot a fork horn mule deer buck in the Grasslands in 1963 when I was 14 years old. I used the .243 Sako that I still own today. (I had taken two previous deer in Montana where the age limit for hunting big game still is 12.)

Those deer hunts were family affairs involving Jake, my brother Jim and I, and uncles August, Bill, Joe and at least once, Paul who flew in from California. We’d camp in Jake’s big Army tent. One year in the mid-‘60s there was a foot of snow on the ground and it was -11 below zero on opening weekend! Jake had coal burning in the little stove, and my Uncle Joe said from his sleeping bag, ‘It’s warm as toast … warm as toast.” (Joe is 80 years old, the youngest of eleven siblings, and even while suffering from Parkinson’s, he still hunts. This year he has a North Dakota cow elk permit.)

My most memorable year of hunting the Badlands/Grasslands was 1972, the year after I got out of the Marine Corps. My friend Ken Ball, who served in Vietnam with me, and his father came out from Columbus, Ohio. He told me a few years ago that I was shooting running jackrabbits with my .25/06, “showing off,” as he put it. I have no recollection of that.

The 1972 hunt was when I missed the big buck that was running through tall grass at about 250 yards. Jake killed it when the buck dropped into a dry wash, and he teased me about my misses for years afterward. The mounted head of that buck has been on a wall in my trophy room since Jake’s passing five years ago. I packed that buck out of the Badlands on my back … two trips, I think … and my feet hurt for a week afterwards.

That also was the year Roy Wentz, a long-time coworker of Jake’s, shot a very good whitetail buck just over the hill from where I was hunting, and later got the head mounted. I shot a 4 X 3 buck with my .280 Rem. that year, although I can’t remember the details.

Somewhere there is a picture of me with a coyote and small mule deer buck that I took with the .280 in the Grasslands in the fall of 1969, not long before I left for Vietnam. And out in the garage is a coyote skin that I shot in 1965 with the 7mm, also in the Grasslands, and somewhere in a box out there is an 8-inch x 10-inch black-and-white photograph of a 4 x 3 point mule deer buck and me from 1974 during my last full autumn in North Dakota.

“Two shots on the run, buck ran over the hill … thought I had missed. Found the buck dead, hit twice through the chest with 140-grain Nosler Partiition handloads … old type.”

I haven’t hunted the Missouri River Grasslands for mule deer since the 1970s, but one time I stopped in that Indian Creek and Bacon Creek country and took a hike to the west, back into the alkali flats and washes where Jake shot the big buck in 1972. I looked for the coal vein I remembered, the deep wash, the stretch of tall grass. I thought I found the location but I couldn’t be sure.