Dakota Recreation Report

Thin layers of ice could create dangerous situations for hunters and dogs so use caution when birds and deer hunting.

Nov. 29: N.D. Game & Fish Dept. public meeting, Game & Fish headquarters, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29: N.D. Game & Fish Dept. public meeting, The Bunker, 1520 3rd St. SE, Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4: Whitefront, ducks, merganser, and coot seasons close.

Fishing:

Spiritwood Lake, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: Limited reports.

Spiritwood Lake, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: No reports.

Jamestown Reservoir, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: Area lakes remain slow.

Jamestown Reservoir, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: No reports.

Pipestem Reservoir, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: No new reports.

Pipestem Reservoir, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: Limited activity.

Devil Lake elevation, Nov. 22: 1,449.85 feet above mean sea level (MSL).

Stump Lake elevation: 1,449.79 MSL.

Lake Sakakawea elevation: 1,839.31 MSL; 13,000 cubic feet per second average (CFS) Garrison Dam daily releases.

N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dist. game wardens: No activity on Devils Lake.

Devils Lake, Ed's Bait & Tackle, Devils Lake: Limited activity on Devils Lake.

Devils Lake, Woodland Resort, Creel Bay, Devils Lake: Limited activity.

Foster County area lakes, Dry Dock, Carrington: No activity on area lakes.

Lake Ashtabula, Ashtabula Crossing, Luverne: Slow.

Lake Ashtabula, Bayshore, Valley City: No activity with light skims of ice in shallow backwater bays.

Lake Audubon, 6-Mile Bait & Tackle, Garrison: Limited activity at best on Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon.

Lake Sakakawea, Cenex Bait & Tackle, Garrison: Activity is light on the east end of Lake Sakakawea with cooler weather. A few anglers still going to Lake Audubon with some walleye success.

Lake Sakakawea, Scott's Bait & Tackle, Pick City: Limited angler activity, although the Missouri River tailrace continues producing walleye from shore using crankbaits. A few catfish, trout, and salmon mixed in. Boat access remains difficult. Lake Sakakawea slow.

Lonetree WMA area lakes, Harvey: Coal Mine Lake remains closed until ice-over.

Missouri River, Dakota Tackle, Bismarck: Not many anglers on the Missouri River but those going to the Hazelton area continue finding walleye in deeper holes. Try crankbaits in 15 or 20 feet or heavy jigs and large minnows in deeper holes. Also try casting crankbaits from shore at the Heskett Plant by Mandan.

Red River, Wahpeton Parks & Rec. Dept., Wahpeton: Some nice-sized smallmouth bass in the Red River around Wahpeton.

Hunting:

Deer: Colder weather may move deer towards heavier cover but nice numbers generally remain for the muzzleloader and remaining archery seasons.

Pheasants: Good numbers of birds in some pockets while other areas remain sparse. Corn harvest continues to wrap up in Richland, Sargent, and Ransom counties. Reports of birds becoming jumpy in Dickey and LaMoure counties.

Waterfowl: Smaller wetlands icing over in northeast N.D. with some ducks moving out. Geese continue moving in and out en masse from border to border with huntable numbers from Devils Lake Basin down to Dickey Country. Colder weather moving birds to larger open water bodies with small sloughs and lakes icing over. Scouting is especially important in the southeast after mix of snow and cold with hit-and-miss success in patterning birds. Wetlands icing over in north-central N.D.

Migration:

Arrowwood Nat'l. Wildlife Refuge, Pingree: Snow geese are definitely on the move in amazing numbers with more than 2 million birds likely moving in and around much of the region and state. Canada goose numbers down on the refuge but small flocks are still throughout the area. Close to 8,000 mallards in the area around the refuge but swan numbers dropped slightly to about 3,000 birds. Wetlands gaining thin ice layers with some pockets of open water.

Numbers to know:

N.D. Game & Fish Department, main Bismarck office: 328-6300; website: ( N.D." target="_blank">gf.nd.gov). N.D. Game & Fish Department, Jamestown office: 253-6480.

RAP, Report All Poachers: (800) 472-2121 or (701) 328-9921.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bismarck, website: (www.fws.gov/northdakotafieldoffice).