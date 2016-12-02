Dakota Recreation Report

Dec. 4: Whitefront, duck, merganser, & snipe seasons close.

Dec. 10: High Plains Duck Unit, merganser, & snipe seasons open.

Dec. 11: Muzzleloader deer season closes.

Dec. 11: Moose units M5 & M6 seasons close.

Dec. 13: N.D. Game & Fish Dept. public meeting, The Bunker, 1520 3rd. St. SE, Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13: N.D. Game & Fish Dept. public meeting, Game & Fish Bismarck headquarters, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, 7 p.m.

Fishing:

Jamestown Reservoir, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: Quiet.

Jamestown Reservoir, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: No reports.

Pipestem Reservoir, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: Limited activity.

Pipestem Reservoir, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: No reports.

Spiritwood Lake, Pioneer Bait Shop, Jamestown: No reports.

Spiritwood Lake, Sooper Stop, Jamestown: No new reports.

Devils Lake elevation, Nov. 30: 1,449.96 feet above mean sea level (MSL).

Stump Lake elevation: 1,449.86 MSL.

Lake Sakakawea elevation: 1,839.71 MSL; 13,000 cubic feet per second average (CFS) Garrison Dam daily releases.

N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dist. game wardens: No reports from southeast lakes or Devils Lake. Lake Sakakawea slow.

Devils Lake, Ed's Bait & Tackle, Devils Lake: No activity with open water yet on Devils Lake.

Devils Lake, Woodland Resort, Creel Bay, Devils Lake: Lake is open but no activity.

Foster County area lakes, Dry Dock, Carrington: No activity on area lakes.

Lake Ashtabula, Ashtabula Crossing, Luverne: Weather permitting, some walleye success in shallow water.

Lake Ashtabula, Bayshore, Valley City: Some ice starting farther north around Sibley Crossing but no access yet. Lake is still open.

Lake Sakakawea, Cenex Bait & Tackle, Garrison: Limited activity with recent winter weather moving in.

Lake Sakakawea, Scott's Bait & Tackle, Pick City: Weather permitting, anglers continue finding walleye from shore and boats in the Missouri River tailrace during dark hours.

Lonetree WMA area lakes, Harvey: Coal Mine Lake closed until complete ice-over and waterfowl move out.

Missouri River, Dakota Tackle, Bismarck: Cold and snow limiting activity.

Red River, Wahpeton Parks & Rec. Dept., Wahpeton: Winter weather slowed activity.

Hunting:

Pheasants: Pockets of birds linger in heavier cover of CRP and slough grass but birds are becoming jumpy in Richland, Sargent, and Dickey counties. Good numbers remain around the Lonetree WMA area. Move to heavier cover for birds as they take shelter with the recent snow.

Waterfowl: A lot of birds moved out of Devils Lake, central, and east-central N.D. Lonetree WMA got at least 6 inches of snow and snow geese largely moved out. Weather could mix up waterfowl numbers and hunting success so scouting is key to find birds throughout eastern tier of N.D. Lots of geese around the east end of Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon early in the week. Waterfowl also congregating on the open water of the midsection of Lake Sakakawea. Small lakes iced over in the northwest but geese keeping some larger water bodies open.

Migration:

Arrowwood Nat'l. Wildlife Refuge, Pingree: With mostly rain early in the week, snow geese and Canada geese were still around the refuge and surrounding larger wetlands and lakes. Tens of thousands of mallards are also in the area. About 2,000 swans remain on the refuge. Birds could hold in the area with abundant food sources and if temperatures remain warm enough to keep some water open. Be cognizant of muddy roads, though, when hunting.

Numbers to know:

N.D. Game & Fish Department, main Bismarck office: 328-6300; website: ( N.D." target="_blank">gf.nd.gov). N.D. Game & Fish Department, Jamestown office: 253-6480.

RAP, Report All Poachers: (800) 472-2121 or (701) 328-9921.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bismarck, website: (www.fws.gov/northdakotafieldoffice).