KUNTZ: Deer hunt of the times

We seemed to see the deer at the same time — a three-point mule deer buck cavorting with a few does 100 yards off the road and on Carl's land. Carl stopped his truck and came back.

"You can take that buck if you want," he said.

I thanked him and told him I didn't want to wrestle a deer carcass for several days in 68-degree weather. I could have added that shooting a young mule deer buck, especially while it is breeding does, is not appealing to me. The truth is I haven't shot a mule deer buck in 20 years. The last one was a 6-1/2 year-old buck in the Ruby Mountains of Nevada while hunting with my friend Dave Pac, who ironically, is a retired mule deer research biologist.

Nowadays my deer hunting is confined to a piece of property near Manhattan, Mont., thanks to my boyhood friend, John Thorp, who takes me out there every year. The place is only 25 miles from my house, so it is very convenient and there are whitetails running all over the place. The only caveat is that we are restricted to does or bucks with no more than three points to a side, counting brow tines. (The place is owned by a rich Californian who works in the tech industry, and managed by a fellow named Gary, who treats John and me very well.)

For most of my life I still hunted deer, meaning stalked through swamps, timber and river breaks, glassing, rattling antlers and the like ... all the while hunting on foot. I shot deer with a wide range of cartridges from .243 Win. through .338 Win. Magnum, but most of the time I carried my .280 Rem. or 7 X 57.

Since about 2007 I've been employing a hunting method used by many young hunters today, particularly out East — I sit in a chair and wait for deer to come out of heavy cover, and try to get a clean shot at one. It doesn't have the same spice for me as stalking the animal on foot, but when your legs don't work right, you hunt the only way you are able.

John picked me up at my house last weekend on the second-to-last day of the season, he drove to the property and stopped at the horse corral.

"I'll bring you back here later," he said. "We'll set you up in your folding chair like always, but first I want to cruise the two-track road. We might get you a shot doing that."

Indeed, within minutes we saw a pair of whitetails bucks sparring at about 300 yards, but they were too big, so we continued on. Does and fawns scampered out of willow thickets and far off along a fence line we could see four whitetail bucks feeding. Once in a while one of them would chase a doe before resuming feeding.

"That second one looks good," John said.

John drove closer before letting me out. I got a rest with the old .25/06 and a new 3-1/2X-10X Leupold VX-3 set on 6X. Sque-e-e-ze ... boom! And the buck was down. Range looked to be about 200 yards. Bullet was the 120-grain Speer Hot-Core ahead of H-4831 powder — the same load I have used since I had the rifle built in 1972.

"Good shot, Bern," John said, smiling and shook my hand.

I handed John my Dave Kauffman knife and he quickly field-dressed the deer, telling me my knife was "about as sharp as my old Buck folder when it is dull." Nonsense, of course, but friendly banter.

John dropped me off with my chair and by dark we had three more does down and in the box of John's pickup. Last year Gary told us that hunters had taken more than 125 antlerless white-tailed deer off this place, so hunting pressure still hasn't put much of a dent in the population.

Like I say, I'd rather be stalking in the timber but these days I take the hunting I can get.