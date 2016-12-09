KUNTZ: A long ago desert sheep hunt

Back in those days desert bighorn permits were far less numerous than they are today, particularly for non-residents, although today applicant numbers have soared. The increase in permits is due to larger numbers of sheep, the result of some of the fine work done by The Wild Sheep Foundation, the Desert Sheep Society and other organizations that have built desert water tanks and funded bighorn sheep management and research.

But back to my story … not long after I drew the permit, I had a call from a guide named Danny Nasca, who after learning that my net annual income was a paltry $10,000, dropped his price for a hunt from $2,200 to $1,800. I flew down to Phoenix from Cheyenne, was picked up at the airport by a friend of Danny’s and deposited at Ramsey ghost town in southwestern Arizona. I stayed in an abandoned motel and an elderly couple contracted by Danny did the splendid cooking. (We had T-bone steaks the first night in camp.)

The first morning of hunting, when we were unable to locate the band of nine rams Danny had been watching for more than a week, he said, “The only thing predictable about wild sheep is that they are unpredictable.”

Later, we stalked to within 50 yards of a bedded, heavy-horned three-quarter curl ram that was bigger than the Rocky Mountain bighorn I had taken in Wyoming six weeks earlier. I passed on the shot. Early in the afternoon Danny was glassing some far mountains with his spotting scope when he announced that he could see three rams bedded in a wash high on the side of the mountain, but with the heat mirage and distance it was impossible to determine their size.

We bounced a battered Chevy pickup on a circuitous route that would take us closer to the rams, and set out on foot. Compared to bighorn hunting in Wyoming, it was an easy hike over broken lava rock. Danny and I eased our way quietly toward the rim where we had last seen the rams. It had been hours since we had seen them, and they could be anywhere or they could be there without a good head in the bunch.

We crept up to the ridge, always stopping and glassing, studying the far side of the wash but saw nothing. Another few steps and we could see the bottom of the wash. Nothing. Just as I had thought, the rams had left the area. Oh well, it’s only the first day, I thought. Another step.

Suddenly Danny was frantically waving his hand for me to get along side of him. “Take that one!” he hissed. About 30 feet away a huge ram’s head had popped above the ridge and he was getting to his feet. I brought the rifle up and there were rams running everywhere. Four big rams had been lying beneath that palo verde bush and we had stalked to within stone-throwing distance of them!

I scrambled the few remaining feet to the top of the ridge and dropped into a sitting position but a rock outcrop blocked my view, so I rolled about 10 feet to my right and quickly picked up the rams in my 4X Redfield. They were all big rams but one was distinctly larger. By this time they were 75 yards away.

“The third one from the bottom. Take him when he gets in the clear,” Danny said. Then as if on command the biggest ram dropped below the rest. I swung ahead of him just as he was beginning to slow down. Blam! The .270 cracked, the ram veered down the wash and pitched over backwards. Danny and I shook hands, took some pictures and went to work with our knives.

The ram was in his ninth year and scored 170 points green. After the drying period it would score 167-2/8, missing the Boone & Crockett record book by 6/8s of a point.

Danny carried my rifle while I packed half the sheep carcass back on my shoulders to his pickup, then I returned for the other half. Danny claimed to have “hurt” his foot and couldn’t carry a load. I didn’t care … I was 27 years old, a tireless walker and at the moment, was walking on air. The sight of those rams running in the Arizona sun will stay with me for the rest of my life.

I never saw Danny Nasca again after that hunt, and read later in my Grand Slam newsletter that he had been killed in a helicopter crash in the summer of 1985 while flying for a filming crew. He crashed into the Colorado River about 20 miles downriver from Glen Canyon Dam, and to my knowledge his body was never found.