Traveling about in winter

The Highway Patrol uses sanitized terms like, "the driver was ejected" or "partially ejected." That means the vehicle rolled furiously, tossing the driver around like a doll in a clothes dryer. The driver finally flew out a door and the vehicle rolled over the driver. Or in the "partially ejected" description, the driver smashed part way through a window and was crushed between the vehicle and the earth.

When I was a youngster, they showed pictures of horrible accidents in drivers' education classes, corpses and all. I had not seen anything quite as ghastly until I got to Vietnam. I don't know if they still do that. Anyway, better to buckle your seat belt, don't speed, don't drink and drive.

Another puzzlement of mine is the way young people dress in winter. Many of them DON'T dress for winter. I sometimes tag along with Laurie when she drives to the grocery store, and I sit in her car and keep Labrador Oscar company while she shops. And I watch the people, many of them clad only in shorts and T-shirts. It is 15 degrees outside. What would happen if these people got into an accident on the way to the grocery store? Or their car broke down? They might get a bit chilly sitting there in a T-shirt in December.

I also find it astonishing that otherwise sensible people will get into a motor vehicle in the middle of winter, wearing only a jacket, no cap or gloves, and drive any distance. This is particularly troubling when you think of drivers out in the country, on the highway, traveling many miles.

We had a next-door neighbor lady who traveled frequently to Helena, a distance of 100 miles, to visit her son and daughter-in-law. She would leave work in Bozeman, clad in a dress and high heels and make the drive regardless of season. Laurie and I were unable to persuade her to have an emergency bag in her car.

This woman moved to Helena a couple years ago to be closer to her family, and she never suffered a breakdown on the highway. But if it were me, I just wouldn't want to take the chance.

Here's some advice from a guy who was born and raised in Jamestown, lived his whole adult life in North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska and Montana and who drove sometimes in weather conditions when he should not have: Bring along a seabag, as we called it in the Marine Corps, or some such bag where you can store blankets, parkas, caps, mittens and cold weather boots. Keep it in your vehicle all winter. Also have along containers of cashews, peanuts, mixed nuts, granola bars and a gallon milk jug filled with water in your vehicle. (The gallon jug will take much longer to freeze than will small water bottles.) If you get stranded, those items could save your life.

So please quit puzzling me. Wear a coat, cap and gloves in winter. Buckle up, slow down and enjoy winter. Just think ... you could be living in Florida.