KUNTZ: Primer on cottontails

Now, I’ve been a rabbit hunter since about the time I learned to read, and I favored a .22 rimfire rifle over anything else. I hunted cottontails in many dozens of places in North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana, and even though I have hunted a great deal of exotic big game, I never quit being a rabbit hunter at heart.

When I was a youngster, I’d lug around dispatched rabbits by their legs, or I’d tie a nylon line to their legs and sling the line over my shoulder. I suppose it was the Marine Corps that first introduced me to the pack, and over the years I have put together quite a collection of packs. For rabbit hunting, though, nothing beats the fanny pack — a relatively small pack that straps around one’s waist with heavy nylon straps that slip in the front.

With such a pack you can bring along a water bottle or two, a sandwich, emergency gear like a first aid kit, extra gloves, cap and a down vest. I always carried a couple plastic grocery bags to transport rabbit carcasses and a clean rag to wipe my hands. Biologists recommend wearing rubber gloves while field dressing cottontails because they have been known to transmit tularemia to humans. I must admit that I never used the rubber gloves and luckily never did contract tularemia.

Here’s how to take care of a cottontail rabbit in the field: Cut a tiny hole in the hide with your knife, lay the knife down at this point so you don’t cut yourself. Pull the skin off the entire carcass. Unlike a squirrel, beaver or muskrat, a cottontail skins very easily. Pick up your knife, carefully cut the diaphragm and remove the entrails. Remove the front one quarter of the rabbit by making a cut just behind the front legs. (There is almost no meat on a cottontail’s front legs.) Remove the back feet.

Wash the carcass in snow, a creek or river if one is nearby. If there is no snow, try to keep the carcass as clean as possible, and allow it to cool for a while before placing it into the plastic garbage bag and into your pack.

When you get home, wash your rabbit carcasses in cold water, making sure to remove any traces of entrails or rabbit fur. With your knife, separate the backbone from the lower legs. This will enable you to fit them into a half-gallon milk carton. Fill with cold water, tape the carton shut with freezer tape, label the carton as to contents and don’t forget to include the date. (You don’t want to find a 10-year-old cottontail carcass in your freezer.)

There are lots of ways to cook cottontails, but here is my standard: Carefully bone the little backstraps from the back section. Do the same with the hindquarters. Discard the bones. You can roll the rabbit pieces in flour or cornmeal, or you can just put a little salt and pepper on them and leave it go at that. Sautee some chopped onion in butter, then put the rabbit pieces into the pan on a medium heat and cook until the meat is white in color throughout.

Then tell me you don’t like eating cottontail rabbits!