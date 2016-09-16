Imperials roll to victory
Dalton Jangula had two touchdown runs in Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter's 34-6 win over Strasburg-Zeeland on Friday night in 9-man football.
Nathan Weigel, Jacob Bitz and Drew Weigel (75 yards) also reached paydirt for the Imperials.
Hunter Huizenga scored for the Clippers
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 34, Strasburg-Zeeland 6
First quarter
NGS: Dalton Jangula 1 yard run (Nathan Weigel run)
NGS: Weigel 29 run (Jake Bakken run)
Second quarter
NGS: Jangula 1 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
NGS: Jacob Bitz 5 run (run failed)
SZ: Hunter Huizenga 2 run (run failed)
NGS: Drew Weigel 75 run (run failed)