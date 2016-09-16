Search
    Imperials roll to victory

    By Sun Staff on Sep 16, 2016 at 11:25 p.m.

    Dalton Jangula had two touchdown runs in Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter's 34-6 win over Strasburg-Zeeland on Friday night in 9-man football.

    Nathan Weigel, Jacob Bitz and Drew Weigel (75 yards) also reached paydirt for the Imperials.

    Hunter Huizenga scored for the Clippers

    Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 34, Strasburg-Zeeland 6

    First quarter

    NGS: Dalton Jangula 1 yard run (Nathan Weigel run)

    NGS: Weigel 29 run (Jake Bakken run)

    Second quarter

    NGS: Jangula 1 run (run failed)

    Fourth quarter

    NGS: Jacob Bitz 5 run (run failed)

    SZ: Hunter Huizenga 2 run (run failed)

    NGS: Drew Weigel 75 run (run failed) 

