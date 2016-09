Unbeaten Thunder roll to victory

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan remained undefeated with a 3-0 win over Litchville-Marion-Montpelier on Monday night in Class B volleyball.

Halle Uehran posted a line of 14 kills, five digs, three aces and three blocks. Joey Kleinsasser put up 24 assists. Lauren Moser was credited with eight aces and seven digs.

The Rebels were held to nine points or less in each game. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 3, Litchville-Marion-Montpelier 0 LMM 9 6 3 MPB 25 25 25 Litchville-Marion-Montpelier: No stats. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Kills, Halle Uehran 14, Taylor Sabinash 9, Megan Moser 8, Gracie Bohl 2. Assists, Joey Kleinsasser 24, Bohl 6, Mariah Wick 2. Digs, Moser 8, Janaya Huff 8, Lauren Moser 7, Eva Reich 7, Uehran 5, Lindsay Hoffman 5, Wick 3. Aces, L.Moser 8, Uehran 3, Kleinsasser 2. Blocks, Uehran 3, Sabinash 1.

Explore related topics: sportsprepprepVolleyball