CLASS B VOLLEYBALL: Carrington sweeps LaMoure

Carrington remained perfect in Class B volleyball with a 3-0 win over LaMoure on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals, who got 30 digs, 15 kills and two aces from Maara Nelson, improved to 17-0 with the win.

Abigail Jarrett led in assists (29). Carmen Pederson put up four blocks and had 11 kills.

Anna Holen stuffed the stat sheet for the Loboes with 25 kills, 27 digs, and two aces. Jackie Meiklejohn passed out 23 assists.

Carrington 3, LaMoure 0

LaMoure 23 13 22

Carrington 25 25 25

LaMoure—Kills, Anna Holen 25, Ellie Holen 5. Aces, A.Holen 2. Digs, A. Holen 27, E.Holen 15, Kallene Klever 11. Blocks, E.Holen 2, Aly Thielges 2. Assists, Jackie Meiklejohn 23.

Carrington—Kills, Maara Nelson 15, Carmen Pederson 11, Kadyn Mehring 5. Aces, Nelson 2, Larissa Larson 2, Abigail Jarrett 1. Digs, Nelson 30, Emma Rost 20, Emerson Rost 15. Blocks, Pederson 4, Mehring 2, Jarrett 2. Assists, A.Jarrett 29, Gracie Page 2.

Oakes 3, Ellendale

Shelby Roney had a double-double of 11 kills and 11 aces in helping Oakes sweep Ellendale.

Sadie Hansen passed out 25 assists for the Tornadoes.

Caitlyn Lang had 13 assists and two kills for Ellendale. Jalyn Fischer led in kills (4) and blocks (3).

Oakes 3, Ellendale 0

Oakes 25 25 25

Ellendale 11 23 18

Oakes—Kills, Shelby Roney 11, Nicole Schmitz 9, Taylor Roney 7. Assists: Sadie Hansen 25. Blocks: Roney 1. Aces, Roney 11, Abbey Forward 2, Schmitz 2.

Ellendale—Kills, Jalyn Fischer 4, Macy Young 4, Josie Henningsen 4, Klaire Loewen 3, Brooke Boehm 3, Caitlyn Lang 2. Assists, Lang 13, Henningsen 7. Blocks, Fischer 3. Aces, Loewen 4, Henningsen 2.

BCN 3, GCC 1

Barnes County North earned a 3-1 win over Griggs County Central in Cooperstown.

The Bison closed it out 25-19 in the third.

Alicia Larsgaard had 11 digs, nine kills, three blocks and three aces for the Cougars. Cortney Hornung passed out 20 assists.

Griggs County Central 3, Barnes County North 1

BCN 25 21 25 25

GCC 23 25 22 19

Barnes County North—No stats.

Griggs County Central—Kills, Alicia Larsgaard 9, Kayce Saxberg 6, Daphne Kenninger 5, Ella Stokka 4. Blocks, Larsgaard 3. Assists, Cortney Hornung 20. Aces, Stokka 4, Larsgaard 3.