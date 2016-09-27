Class B Volleyball Roundup: Carrington improves to 18-0

Carrington kept on rolling through the Class B volleyball season Tuesday on its home court.

The Cardinals turned away the visiting Ellendale Cardinals in straight sets, improving to 18-0 overall and 4-0 in District 5 play.

The red birds of the north were led by Maara Nelson with 16 kills and 15 digs, while Abigail Jarrett turned in 21 assists and Emerson Hoornaert floored four aces.

The red birds of the south were paced by Jalyn Fisher’s four kills. Ellendale slipped to 6-7 overall.

Carrington 3, Ellendale 0Ellendale101315Carington252525Ellendale -- Kills: Jalyn Fisher 4, Macy Young 3. Assists: Amanda Greene 4, Caitlyn Lang 2, Josie Henningsen 1. Blocks: fisher 1, Katelyn Dathe 1, Brooke Boehm 1. Digs: Henningsen 13, Greene 10, Young 6.Carrington -- Maara Nelson 16, Kadyn Mehring 7, Carmen Pederson 5. Aces: Merson Hoornaert 4, Carmen pederson 3, Emma Rost 2, Nelson 2. Assists: Abigail Jarrett 21, Larissa larson 2, Gracie Page 2. Blocks: Pederson 2. Digs: Nelson 15, Hoornaert 13, Rost 11.Records: Carrington 18-0; Ellendale 6-7.M-P-B 3, Linton-HMB 0

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan rolled over Linton-HMB in Linton 25-16, 25-4, 25-15 to move to 14-0 on the season.

Halle Uehran and Taylor Sabinash continued to give teams fits up front for the Thunder. Uehran collected 15 kills, eight aces and five blocks, while Sabinash added 13 kills.

The Lions received seven kills from Jenna Bernhardt.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 3, Linton-HMB 0M-P-B252525L-HMB16415M-P-B -- Kills: Halle Uehran 15, Taylor Sabinash 13, Megan Moser 6, Maialen 4, Janaya Huff 1, Lauren Moser 1. Assists: Joey Kleinsasser 28, Hannah Bohl 6, Mariah Wick 2. Digs: M. Moser 12, Huff 11, Wick 7, Uehran 5, Kleinsasser 2, Maialen 2, Sabinash 1, Lindsay Hoffmann 1. Aces: Uehran 8, Wick 3, L. Moser 2. Blocks: Uehran 5, M. Moser 3, Wick 2, Kleinsasser 1.L-HMB -- Kills: Jenna Bernhardt 7. Aces: Amanda Brander 1, Bernhardt 1. Assists: Payton Holzer 18. Digs: Amanda Brandner 6, Brooke Vanderlaan . Taylor Aberle 4.Records: M-P-B 14-0; L-HMB 6-13.N-G-S 3, Kidder Co. 1

Haley Jangula totaled 17 digs, four kills, four aces and two assists as Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter prevailed over Kidder County 3-1.

The Imperials, who closed it out 25-20 in the third, got 34 assists and 13 digs from Megan Regner. Emily Christofferson clubbed 15 kills.

Sydney Olson registered seven kills, four digs, two aces and one assist. Grace Benz added 10 assists, five digs and four kills.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 3, Kidder County 1NGS25252425KC12152620Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Digs, Emily Christofferson 18, Shanae Wentz 18, Haley Jangula 17, Kaylin Weigel. Kills, Christofferson 15, LaDora Schmidt 9, Mackenzie Heflin 7, Weigel 5, Jangula 9. Aces, Jangula 4, Schmidt 3. Assists, Megan Regner 34, Jangula 2. Blocks, Schmidt 3.Kidder County: Digs, Kaylee Beachler 9, Katie Silbernagel 7, Grace Benz 5, Sarah Ochsner 4, Sydney Olson 4, Brittany Rath 2. Kills, Olson 7, Morgan Ziesch 5, Benz 4, Silbernagel 3. Aces, Olson 2. Assists, Benz 10, Ochsner 6. Blocks, Ziesch 3, Benz 2.Records: N-G-S 13-5; Kidder County 9-10.LaMoure 3, Midkota 0

Anna Holen double-doubled with 24 kills and 16 digs in LaMoure’s 3-0 win over Midkota.

Jackie Meiklejohn (36) and Kallen Klever (30) put up big numbers in their specialities. Ana Mart added 13 digs.

LaMoure 3, Midkota 0Midkota141220LaMoure252525Midkota: No stats available.LaMoure: Assists, Jackie Meiklejohn 36. Kills, Anna Holen 24, Ellie Holen 4, Alyssa Thielges 3, Alyson Rodin 2, Alyssa Ragan 1, Ryleigh Podoll 1. Aces, E.Holen 3, Kallene Klever 3, A.Holen Rodin. Blocks, Thielges 2, Podoll, A.Holen. Digs, Klever 30, E.Holen 18, A.Holen 16, Ana Mart 13.Records: LaMoure 13-3; Midkota 9-9.GCC 3, Midway-Minto 0

Alicia Larsgaard led a balanced Griggs County attack with 16 kills in Griggs County Central’s 3-1 win over Midway-Minto.

Daphne Kenninger added eight kills, many set up by Cortney Hornung (29 assists). Larsgaard also had nine digs, three aces and two blocks.

Griggs County Central 3, Midway-Minto 0MM171717GCC252525Midway-Minot: Kills, Lydia Severson 7, Jamie Thorvilson 7, Kaylee Maendel 5, Sara Goodoien 2. Aces, Goodoien 6, Maendel 2. Blocks, Goodoien.Griggs County Central: Kills, Alicia Larsgaard 16, Daphne Kenninger 8, Ella Stokka 5, Kayce Saxberg 5. Assists, Cortney Hornung 29. Blocks, Larsgaard 2, Stokka 2. Aces, Kenninger 5, Stokka 4.Records: GCC 10-7; Midway-Minot 1-11-2.