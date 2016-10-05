BLUE JAY ROUNDUP: Swimmers sweep Shanley, Wahpeton

Jamestown's Calli Lynch swims the 100 freestyle Tuesday at the JHS pool. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Jenny Allmer and Taylor Bradley were double-winners for the Blue Jays in a sweep of Wahpeton and Fargo Shanley at the JHS pool on Tuesday.

Allmer won the 200 free (2:10.15) and 200 individual medley (2:37.57). Taylor Bradley took the 100 backstroke (1:10.19) and 500 free (5:48.76).

The Blue Jays won 10 of 12 events, beating Wahpeton 148-17 and Shanley 117-69.

In the 50 free, Kennedy Koch won in a time of 28.12. Kenzie Carlson was third (29.01).

Jessica Ibes (1:15.30), Calli Lynch (1:16.32), Carlson (1;18.43) and Delanie Finck (1:23.51) went 1-2-3-4 in the 100 fly.

Emily Bradley touched first in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.89). LaMae Turk (1:26.86) was third.

On the diving board, Morgan Mewes (164.95) was second.

Jamestown won all three relays.

In the 200 medley, Carlson, Taylor Bradley, Turk and Allmer teamed for a time of 2:02.03.

Sydney Soulis, Koch, Allmer and Finck won the 200 free in 1:56.64.

The 400 free team of Carlson, Soulis, Turk and Taylor Bradley won handily in 4:17.31.

The next competition for the Blue Jays isn't until the Blue Jay Invite Oct. 15.

Volleyball

Jamestown earned a road sweep on Tuesday, beating Bismarck St. Mary's.

Megan Gaffaney had 29 assists, eight kills, two aces and one block in the win.

Courtney Peterson led in kills (11). Hannah Schiele (25) and Olivia Nihill (11) teamed for 36 digs.

Mckayla Kurtz and Makenzie Clark had seven kills each for the Blue Jays, who host Turtle Mountain on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Jamestown 3, Bismarck St. Mary's 0

JHS 25 25 25

BSM 23 17 12

Jamestown leaders

Aces: Emily Anderson 2, Megan Gaffaney 2.

Kills: Courtney Peterson 10, Megan Gaffaney 8, Makenzie Clark 7, Mckayla Kurtz 7, Genna Bruns 3, Alyssa Ukestad 3, Haley Hillstrom 2.

Blocks: Peterson 1.5, Gaffaney 1.

Assists: Gaffaney 29.

Digs: Hannah Schiele 25, Olivia Nihill 11, Gaffaney 6, Ukestad 6, Bruns 4.