CLASS B VOLLEYBALL: M-P-B, Carrington remain undefeated

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan remained undefeated at 16-0 with a sweep of Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter on Tuesday night in Class B volleyball.

Megan Moser (13), Halle Uehran (10) and Taylor Sabinash (10) combined for 33 kills for the Thunder. Janaya Huff had a team-best 26 digs, while Hannah Bohl put up 17 assists.

Emily Christofferson logged 20 digs, four kills and four aces for the Imperials.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 3, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 0

MPB 25 25 25

NGS 20 19 21

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Kills, Megan Moser 13, Halle Uehran 10, Taylor Sabinash. Assists, Hannah Bohl 17, Mariah Wick 11. Digs, Janaya Huff 26, Maialen Abasolo 13, M.Moser 8, Wick 6, Lindsay Hoffman 5. Aces, Abasolo 5, Uehran 3. Blocks, Uehran 5, Sabinash 3, M.Moser 3, Abasolo 2.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Aces, Emily Christofferson 4, LaDora Schmidt 3. Kills, Kayla Weigel 8, Schmidt 7, Mackenzie Heflin 5, Christofferson 4. Blocks, Heflin 4, Schmidt 3, Weigel 3. Assists, Megan Regner 20. Digs, Christofferson 20, Kaylin Weigel 16, Shanae Wentz 10, Regner 10, Alexa Young 6, Schmidt 4.

Carrington 3, BCN 0

Carrington continued to cruise, sweeping Barnes County North for its 20th win against zero defeats.

Maara Nelson double-doubled with 20 digs and 10 kills. Abigail Jarrett amassed 24 assists, two aces and two blocks.

Jayda Haugen piled up 22 digs, 20 assists, four kills and two blocks for the Bison.

Carrington 3, Barnes County North 0

BCN 8 20 18

Carrington 25 25 25

Barnes County North: Kills, Hannah Wilson 13, Jayda Haugen 4. Assists, Haugen 20. Blocks, Haugen 2, Clara Wieland 2. Digs, Haugen 22, Ashley Samek 20.

Carrington: Kills, Maara Nelson 10, Carmen Pederson 7, Emerson Hoornaert 5, Kadyn Mehring 5. Aces, Emma Rost 3, Pederson 2, Abigail Jarrett 2. Assists, Jarrett 24. Blocks, Pederson 2, Hoornaert 2, Jarrett 2. Digs, Nelson 20, Hoornaert 12, Rost 11.

LaMoure 3, Edgeley-Kulm 0

Jackie Meiklejohn, owner of more than 3,000 career assists, fed Anna Holen for 22 kills as LaMoure powered past Edgeley-Kulm.

Kallene Klever added 14 digs for the Loboes, who own a sparkling 22-3 record.

Kaitlyn Schiele paced the Rebels with seven digs, four assists and an ace. Lilly Malone and Katie Entzi had four spikes each.

LaMoure 3, Edgeley-Kulm 0

LaMoure 25 25 25

EK 21 12 9

LaMoure: Assists, Jackie Meiklejohn 33. Kills, Anna Holen 22, Ellie Holen 8, Ryleigh Podoll 3, Alyssa Thielges 2, Meiklejohn 2. Aces, A.Holen 5, Kallene Klever 4, E.Holen 2. Blocks, A.Holen 2, Thielges 2, Podoll. Digs, Klever 14, E.Holen 12, A.Holen 9, Ana Mart 4.

Edgeley-Kulm: Aces, Tabby Kinzler, Kaitlyn Schiele, Tallie Hanson, Katie Entzi. Kills, Entzi 4, Lilly Malone 4, Addie Hanson 3. Assists, T.Hanson 6, Schiele 4. Digs, Entzi 11, Haley Olsen 8, Schiele 7, T.Hanson 6.

Ellendale 3, L-M-M 0

Macy Young connected for 11 kills and two aces in Ellendale's sweep of Litchville-Marion-Montpelier.

The Cardinals also got 17 assists, seven kills and two blocks from Josie Henningsen. Klaire Loewen had four aces. Kiara DeBuck totaled 18 digs and four kills.

The Rebels were led by Cheyanne Elsner's six kills.

Ellendale 3, Litchville-Marion-Montpelier 0

L-M-M 14 22 15

Ellendale 25 25 25

Litchville-Marion-Montpelier: Kills, Cheyanne Elsner 6, Kiara DeBuck 4, Hannah Dykstra 3. Assists, DeBuck 7, Morgan Smith 6. Blocks, Elsner, Dykstra. Aces, Dykstra. Digs, DeBuck 18, Caitlin Miedema 8, Victoria Boom 8.

Ellendale: Kills, Macy Young 11, Josie Henningsen 7, Brooke Boehm 6. Assists, Henningsen 17, Caitlyn Lang 8. Blocks, Jalyn Fischer 3, Henningsen 2, Boehm 1. Aces, Klaire Loewen 4, Lang 3, Boehm 3, Young 2.