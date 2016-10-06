Carrington volleyball still perfect at 20-0

Carrington outside hitter Gracie Page (2) is one of five seniors who have helped the Cardinals to 20 straight victories to start the Class B volleyball season. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Barreling down the tracks at a perfect 20-0, the fully-loaded Cardinals are one of just two undefeated teams left in the state. The other is Region 3 rival Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (16-0), a team the Cardinals will likely collide with on Saturday while hosting the Carrington Tournament.

Both teams have lost just two sets total to this point.

"Other than that, we haven't had a whole lot of negatives to look at," Carrington coach Dale Peaslee quipped. "It's a team thing. We've got five girls that can hit, we can run quicks, we can block all the way across the net, and all those things add up."

Peaslee and the Cardinals have rang up 75 victories to just 17 losses since the veteran coach took over the program in 2014. But back-to-back losses in the Region 3 tournament semifinals the past two seasons is the current fuel to Carrington's fire.

Carrington last appeared at the Class B state volleyball tournament as the champions of Region 4 in 2013. The Cardinals brought home the third-place hardware that year under former coach Sharon Boehmer.

"I thought the last two years we've had teams good enough, and I think this year we're good enough," Peaslee said. "We know we have a very stout region, but I like our chances."

Carrington's seniors this year are leaders on the court. Hitters Maara Nelson, Carmen Pederson and Gracie Page are complemented by fellow seniors, setter Abigail Jarrett, and libero Emma Rost.

Nelson on the outside and Pederson in the middle have combined to be a force offensively. Jarrett was moved to setter from the back row as a junior, and has shined at the position to record over 1,000 assists in just her second year directing the offense.

The rest of Carrington's starting 5-1 rotation includes junior outside hitter Emerson Hoornaert, sophomore setter Larissa Larson and sophomore middle Kadyn Merhing.

"Everybody has a system, and the system is only as good as the players performing in it," Peaslee said. "(Jarrett) does a really good job distributing the ball, and when we say that we've got five hitters, we mean five hitters."

But it takes more than solid coaching and a belief in a system to perform at a level of 20-0.

"Our kids are willing to put in the time in the offseason at open gyms and camps, and they're also not afraid of the weight room," Peaslee said. "A lot of that is leadership, and each year we've had a lot of good leaders and talented kids."

Feathers in Carrington's cap so far this year include Valley City Optimist and Lakota Invitational tournament championships, as well as a 3-0 sweep over defending state champion LaMoure (22-3), another heavy contender in a loaded Region 3 field that also includes Oakes (22-4), South Border (22-9) and Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (19-7).

Before a possible meeting between the last two unbeatens can happen in Carrington on Saturday, the Cardinals and M-P-B both have to win tonight. Carrington hosts Kidder County (10-12), while M-P-B hosts Barnes County North (6-9) in Pingree.

Regardless of tonight's outcomes, Carrington won't be lacking motivation this weekend. The Thunder defeated the Cards 2-0 in last year's Carrington Tournament title game.

The two teams will meet in regular season play on Oct. 24 in Pingree.

"Someone has to lose if we both make it, but we're not going to look past Kidder County," Peaslee said. "I like the maturity of our seniors. When it gets late in the match, we don't get rattled and they just keep moving forward.

"The focus will be there."