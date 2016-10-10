DeBoer places fourth at state

Eric DeBoer dropped both of his matches at the state tennis tournament on Saturday.

After going 2-0 on Friday to advance to the semifinals, the Jamestown High School senior fell to Joe Beske and Casey Beck in straight sets in Grand Forks on Saturday.

In the semifinal match, Beske posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over DeBoer.

Meanwhile, Beck lost in the other semi to eventual state champion Jake Kuhlmann of Grand Forks Red River.

The third-place match was a rematch of last week's West Region match in Minot. DeBoer won the region title, but Beck of Bismarck Legacy rebounded to win the third-place match at state 6-3, 6-4.

In winning the region title Oct. 1, DeBoer became the first region champions since Tania Thielman won an East Region crown in 1985.

LaMoure stunned by F-S-H-P

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page outscored LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 32-0 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 60-54 victory Friday night in 9-man football.

Jackson Kamrud had two touchdown passes in the final quarter, but it was Carson Fetting that had the game-winning touchdown run from 6 yards out.

Levi Hirschkorn amassed 211 yards and three touchdowns for the Loboes. He also had three touchdown passes to Shay Ness. Landon Smith added 144 yards rushing for the Loboes, who led 54-28 after three quarters.

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 60, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 54

First quarter

LLM: Levi Hirschkorn 22 yard run (Landon Smith run)

LLM: Hirschkorn 3 run (Smith run)

Second quarter

LLM: Shay Ness 48 pass from Hirschkorn (run failed)

FSHP: Carson Fetting 73 run (pass failed)

LLM: Smith 15 run (Hirschkorn run)

FSHP: Jackson Kamrud 2 run (Kamrud kick)

LLM: Ness 31 pass from Hirschkorn (Hirschkorn run)

Third quarter

FSHP: Jack Ihry 10 run (Fetting run)

LLM: Hirschkorn 34 run (Hirschkorn run)

FSHP: Ihry 26 run (run failed)

LLM: Ness 33 pass from Hirschkorn (Smith run)

Fourth quarter

FSHP: Dillon Erickson 12 pass from Kamrud (Kamrud run)

FSHP: Ihry 50 run (pass good)

FSHP: Ethan Brown 37 pass from Kamrud (Kamrud run)

FSHP: Fetting 6 run (Kamrud pass to Fetting)

Carrington tops M-B-P at tourney

Carrington stands alone as the only undefeated team left playing this season in Class B volleyball.

The Cardinals won their own Carrington Tournament on Saturday, topping previously unbeaten Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 27-26, 25-12 in the title match. Carrington stands at 27-0 overall, while the Thunder slipped to 22-1.

Carrington defeated Harvey-Wells County (25-6, 25-16), Hillsboro-Central Valley (25-12, 25-10), Rugby (25-16, 25-17), Edgeley-Kulm (25-23, 25-14) and Bishop Ryan (25-15, 25-11) en route to the championship game.

M-P-B took down New Rockford-Sheyenne (25-13, 25-21), Velva (25-10, 25-13), Strasburg-Zeeland (25-8, 25-8), Hillsboro-Central Valley (25-19, 25-10) and Benson County (25-7, 25-10).

M-P-B Tournament Statistics

Kills: Taylor Sabinash 41, Halle Uehran 50, Megan Moser 32, Mariah Wich 5, Janaya Huff 1, Lauren Moser 8, Maialen 10, Gracie Bohl 2. Assists: Wick 68, Uehran 3, Hannah Bohl 24, Maialen 12. Digs: Sabinash 3, Uehran 6, M. Moser 38, Wick 19, Huff 30, L. Moser 29, Maialen 17, Lindsay Hoffmann 16. Aces: Sabinash 2, Uehran 6, M. Moser 6, Wick 4, L. Moser 13, Bohl 1. Blocks: Sabinash 9, Uehran 8, M. Moser 1, Wick 1, Maialen 2.