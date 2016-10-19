Motivation not lacking for Jays

The Blue Jays look to close out the campaign with an upset victory in what will be their final season as a Class AAA team.

For Bismarck Legacy, ranked No. 5 in the latest poll, a win and they're into the triple A playoffs.

"We have a lot to play for," said senior defensive back Brian Opsahl. "When it's your last game it kinda hits you and you want to go out on on top."

It's been a challenging final season for Opsahl and fellow seniors Brandon Kallenbach, Zach Butler, Jacob Ament, Hunter Beckman, Kane Barnick, Ethan Haut, Carter Weiser, Nick Mortenson and D'Montre Bauer, although the Blue Jays have battled to the end.

"I've been proud of my team. Obviously we don't have the size of other schools, but we've tried hard to put up a good fight," Opsahl said. "Legacy is another good team, but if we play to our potential and don't turn the ball over, I definitely think it's doable."

Head coach Bill Nelson said the effort has never waned proved by last Thursday's down-to-the-wire 28-24 road loss to Mandan.

"They haven't quit showing up—ever," he said. "I was really excited about how we played, how we stayed together. They believed on the field and they believed on the sideline. We were very happy with that."

Bismarck Legacy started the season like gangbusters, including an overtime victory over No. 4 Bismarck High on Sept. 17. From there, the Sabres lost three straight before righting the ship last week with an impressive 25-0 win over Dickinson.

"They have two huge offensive tackles. They run a lot of zone read, lot of different spread stuff and are out of the pistol (formation) a lot of the time," Nelson said. "There's playoff implications for them. There's a lot at stake."

The Blue Jays have taken the same approach.

They practiced under the lights on Sunday and seemed to have the juice of a team fighting for the playoffs before practicing in full pads on Tuesday.

Opsahl said there is extra incentive tonight in playing the final game as a Class AAA team.

"I liked going out there and having that pride of being a triple A team," he said. "Yeah it's tough, but you're going up against the best."

Opsahl was pegged as the team's starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, but a dinged shoulder affected his throwing motion. Instead, he's seen time at running back and wide receiver along with his defensive duties.

"It's been fun to play all those positions, honestly," he said. "Every position is a little different, but they all kinda go together."

Sophomore Mason Walters, who threw for a touchdown and ran in another score against Mandan last week, gets his third straight start at quarterback tonight for the motivated Jays.

"There's two goals tonight," Nelson said. "Send the seniors out right and springboard things for next year."