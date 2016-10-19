Class B Volleyball: Cardinals survive in five

Defensively, the Cardinals got 38 digs from Emerson Hoornaert, 35 from Emily Rost and Maara Nelson had 34 as Carrington claimed the fifth set 17-15 to improve its record to 29-0. Carmen Pederson posted a team-best 15 kills and Abigail Jarrett passed out 44 assists.

Emily Christofferson and Mackenzie Heflin had monster nights for the Imperials. Christofferson amassed 42 digs, 12 kills, two aces and one block. Heflin's line included 28 digs and 13 kills. Offensively, Kaylin Weigel clubbed 20 kills for the 22-8 Imperials.

Carrington 3, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 2

Carr 23 25 25 16 17

NGS 25 14 17 25 15

Carrington: Aces, Abigail Jarrett 4, Emma Rost 4, Carmen Pederson 3. Kills, Pederson 15, Maara Nelson 14, Emerson Hoornaert 6. Assists, Jarrett 33. Digs, Hoornaert 38, Rost 35, Nelson 34. Blocks, Kadyn Mehring 3, Pederson 2.5, Gracie Page 1.5.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Aces, Emily Christofferson 2, LaDora Schmidt 2, Mackenzie Heflin. Kills, Kaylin Weigel 20, Heflin 13, Christofferson 12, Schmidt 7, Brianna Regner 3, Haley Jangula 3, Megan Regner 2. Blocks, Heflin 2, Schmidt, Christofferson, B.Regner. Assist, B.Regner 28, M.Regner 16, H.Jangula 2, Schmidt, Christofferson. Digs, Christofferson 42, Heflin 28, B.Regner 24, Jangula 17, Schmidt 16, Shanae Wentz 14, M.Regner 14, Sarah Weigel 4.

E-K 3, Ellendale 2

Edgeley-Kulm and Ellendale traded wins with the Rebels pulling out the decisive fifth set 15-13.

Katie Entzi (16) and Lilly Malone (10) combined for 26 kills for the Rebels. Kaitlyn Schiele led in assists (16), while Haley Olson had 26 digs and two aces.

Josie Henningsen tabbed 19 digs, 13 kills and five aces for Ellendale. Caitlyn Lang amassed 24 assists and 21 digs.

E-K 25 22 25 18 15

Ell 14 25 16 25 13

Edgeley-Kulm: Kills, Katie Entzi 16, Lilly Malone 10, Kaitlyn Schiele 4. Assists, Schiele 16, Tallie Hanson 15. Aces, Taylor Mathern 2, Schiele 2, Entzi 2, Haley Olson 2, Bailey Anderson 1. Blocks, Entzi 3, April Berntson 3, Addie Hanson 1. Digs, Olson 26, Entzi 19, Schiele 9.

Ellendale: Kills, Josie Henningsen 13, Klaire Loewen 9, Brooke Boehm 7, Macy Young 6. Assists, Caitlyn Lang 24, Henningsen 9. Aces, Henningsen 5, Boehm 2, Young 1, Amanda Green 1, Lang 1. Blocks, Boehm 6, Kaitlyn Dathe 5, Henningsen 3, Loewen 1, Jalyn Fischer 1, Lang 1. Digs, Lang 21, Henningsen 19, Boehm 15, Megan Roehl 13.

M-P-B 3, L-M-M 0

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan improved to 26-1 with a 3-0 win over Litchville-Marion-Montpelier.

Mariah Wick stuffed the stat sheet with 23 kills, six aces, six kills and a block for the Thunder. Megan Moser led in kills with 14, while Janaya Huff turned in 15 digs. Also, Maialen Abasolo finished with 10 digs, four assists, three aces and two kills.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 3, Litchville-Marion-Montpelier 0

MPB 25 25 25

LMM 4 4 12

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan: Kills, Megan Moser 14, Halle Uehran 10, Taylor Sabinash 8, Mailen Abasolo 2, Gracie Bohl 2, Lauren Moser, Hannah Bohl. Assists, Mariah Wick 23, Bohl 7, Abasolo 4. Digs, Janaya Huff 15, Abasolo 10, L.Moser 8, M.Moser 7, Uehran 7, Wick 6, Sabinash 1. Aces, Wick 6, Abasolo 3, Bohl 3, Uehran 2, M.Moser, L.Moser, Bohl. Blocks, Sabinash, Wick, L.Moser.

LaMoure 3, BCN 0

Jackie Meiklejohn posted 28 assists, seven digs, five kills, three aces and a block as LaMoure sprinted past Barnes County North 25-15, 25-15 and 25-12.

The Loboes, who got 22 kills for Anna Holen and 22 digs from Kallene Klever, upped their record to 26-3. Kindra Hamlin added 11 digs.

Jayda Haugen collected 13 digs, eight assists and three kills for the Bison. Hannah Willson hit six kills and turned up 11 digs. Ashley McFadgen had 10 digs.

LaMoure 3, Barnes County North 0

BCN 15 15 12

LaMoure 25 25 25

Barnes County North—Assists, Jayda Haugen 8, Clara Wieland 2, Kills, Hannah Willson 6, Haugen 3, Wieland 3. Aces, Wieland 2. Blocks, Wieland 3, Willson, Haugen, Ashley McFadgen 1. Digs, Haugen 13, Willson 11, McFadgen 10, Ashley Samek 7, Wieland 5.

LaMoure: Assists, Jackie Meiklejohn 28. Kills, Anna Holen 22, Kindra Hamlin 6, Ellie Holen 6, Meiklejohn 5, Alyssa Thielges 2. Aces, Meiklejohn 3, Kallene Klever 3, Hamlin 2, E.Holen 2. Digs, Klever 22, Hamlin 11, E.Holen 10, Meiklejohn 7, A.Holen 6, Thielges, Alyson Rodin.

Langdon 3, NR-S 0

Madi Hart powered 15 kills in three games as powerhouse Langdon rolled past New Rockford-Sheyenne.

The Cardinals improved to 34-1 on the season. Rachel Hill totaled 29 assists and two blocks.

Alicia Louters had three kills and three blocks for the Rockets (16-11).

Langdon 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 0

Langdon 6 13 16

NRS 25 25 25

Langdon: Kills, Madi Hart 15, Callie Ronningen 7. Blocks, Rachel Hill 2, Ronningen 2. Aces, Sydney Ellingson 7, Jordyn Worley 5. Assists, Hill 29. Digs, Ellingson 17, Hart 12, Ronningen 12.

New Rockford-Sheyenne: Kills, Alicia Louters 3. Digs, Becca Allmaras 8, Hannah Haley 5, Louters 5. Blocks, Louters 3.