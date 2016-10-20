It's official: Jays in Class AA in 2017

Next year, the Blue Jays will play Class AA football.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved a new football alignment plan for the 2017-18 seasons at its meetings in Bismarck.

"It's a very good day," Nelson said. "Where we are numbers-wise, it's just a better opportunity for our kids playing double A football. We're excited about the future of our program and I think this is where we need to be."

Nelson, like many Jamestown High football supporters, was slow to come around to the idea initially, but has since.

"Obviously, there's a lot of tradition and we loved the challenge of playing triple A football," he said. "But there are certain realities that are out of our control, so for us, this is what's best."

The Blue Jays' first game is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25 against Class AA power Fargo Shanley. Their first home game is against Watford City on Sept. 1.

"To think we're going to just walk into double A and dominate would be really foolish on our part," Nelson said. "They play really good football at the double A level. We're going to make sure our kids understand that."

Class AA will be a 10-team division with the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs. The new plan is for two years and runs through the 2018 school year.

Nelson is hoping the plan is for the long term.

"We don't want to be going back and forth. If we're a double A team, hopefully that's where we stay," he said. "We feel good about the future, but we have a lot of work to do."

Jamestown High School 2017 tentative schedule

Aug. 25: At Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.

Sep. 1: Watford City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: At Central Cass, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: Bismarck St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: At Valley City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Wahpeton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: At Devils Lake, 3 p.m.

Oct. 21: At Grafton, 2 p.m.

High school football alignments for 2017-18 season

Division AAA (14 teams)

Region 1, East Region: West Fargo, Fargo Davies, West Fargo Sheyenne, Grand Forks Red River, Fargo South, Grand Forks Central, Fargo North.

Region 2, West Region: Minot, Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legacy, Bismarck High, Williston, Mandan, Dickinson.

Division AA (10 teams)

Statewide: Jamestown, Devils Lake, Bismarck St. Mary's, Fargo Shanley, Watford City, Turtle Mountain, Wahpeton, Grafton, Valley City, Central Cass.

Division A (32 teams)

Region 1: Fargo Oak Grove, Hillsboro/Central Valley, Kindred, Milnor/North Sargent/Sargent Central, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier, Lisbon, Northern Cass, Enderlin/Maple Valley.

Region 2: Park River-Fordville-Lankin/Valley-Edinburg, Barnes County North/Griggs County Central/Midkota, Langdon/Munich/Edmore, Carrington/Pingree-Buchanan, Bottineau, Harvey/Fessenden-Bowden, Rugby, Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn.

Region 3: New Town, Stanley, Lewis & Clark Berthold/North Shore/Minot Our Redeemer's, Des Lacs-Burlington, Velva/Sawyer, Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central, Minot Bishop Ryan, Nedrose

Region 4: Beulah, Washburn/Wilton/Wing, Dickinson Trinity, Hazen, Garrison/Max Belfield/South Heart, Bowman County, Killdeer/Halliday.

9-man (43 teams)

Region 1: Thompson, May-Port-C-G, Northwood/Hatton, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, Hankinson, Richland, Hope-Page-Finley-Sharon.

Region 2: Cavalier, Larimore-Emerado, Lakota/Dakota Prairie, Four Winds, North Border, Midway/Minto, New Rockford-Sheyenne.

Region 3: Oakes, Steele-Dawson/Tappen, Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter, LaMoure/Litchville-Marion, South Border, Strasburg/Zeeland.

Region 4: Dunseith, Rolla/Rolette/Wolford, Towner-Granville-Upham, Leeds/Maddock, North Star/Starkweather, Drake-Anamoose, St. John.

Region 5: Bismarck Shiloh Christian, Mott-Regent-New England, Underwood/Turtle Lake-Mercer/McClusky, New Salem/Glen Ullin, Richardton-Taylor/Hebron, Beach, Grant County/Carson/Flasher, Hettinger-Scranton.

Region 6: Trenton-Williston Trinity Christian, Tioga, Ray/Powers Lake, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, Surrey, Divide County, Parshall/White Shield.