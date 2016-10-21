State cross country here Saturday

"We're getting things in shape for Saturday," Gardner said Thursday. "Hopefully all the athletes have a good meet and it all runs smoothly."

The course at Parkhurst, located approximately five miles north of Jamestown, hosted a pair of meets during the regular season, which doubled as tuneups for state. Feedback from those events have helped Gardner and his staff make adjustments in anticipation.

"Because it's a relatively new course, the more meets we've been able to hold out there the more improvements we've been able to make," Gardner said.

A major shakeup in Class A boys is expected this weekend. Bismarck High finished third at the West Region meet on Oct. 8 in Bismarck and is not favored to win what would be a 12th consecutive team championship.

Bismarck Century, led by junior Evan Sayler, won the conference meet with a low-score 36 and will look to capture the school's first state title in boys cross country. Sayler (15:42.56) finished second individually in the West to Williston's Leif Everson (15:40.09).

Fargo Davies senior Hunter Lucas is the state's top-ranked runner.

Bismarck Century's girls team is also favored to top the field. The Patriots won their only state title in 2014.

Senior Kelby Anderson is ranked third and finished second at the WDA meet for the Patriots (17:43.63). But the girls Class A field is stacked with the past two state champions returning to compete.

Grand Forks Central senior Karly Ackley, the 2014 state champion, is ranked No. 1, while Bismarck's Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, the defending state champion, is ranked second.

Jamestown eighth-grader Meghan Ford will be in the mix. She's ranked seventh and finished fourth at the West Region meet (18:23.98).

"Anywhere in the top 10 for her and we'd be happy about that," Gardner said. "All-state is top 20, and that's her first goal. A top 10 would be our highest eighth-grade girls finish in a long time."

New Town is poised to again run away with the Class B boys title with six runners ranked inside the top seven. Jalen Chase is favored to become New Town's 12th individual champion.

Edgeley-Kulm sophomore Isaac Huber (No. 3) and Carrington sophomore Payton Smith (No. 8) will both be looking for top 10 finishes. Huber crossed fourth at state last season, breaking up what would have been a perfect score for New Town, while Smith was 13th.

Hillsboro-Central Valley is favored to win its fifth-straight girls team title as a co-op. Neither Hillsboro or Central Valley boast a girls individual champion, but that could change Saturday.

The Burros' freshman Reagan Baesler is the state's top-ranked runner. Baesler crossed third at last year's state meet.

Final N.D. Coaches' Cross Country Poll

Class A Boys

Teams

1. Bismarck Century; 2. Williston; 3. Bismarck; 4. Fargo Davies; 5. Fargo North.

Individual Top 10

1. Hunter Lucas, Fargo Davies; 2. Leif Everson, Williston; 3. Evan Sayler, Century; 4. Ben Hutchison, Grand Forks Red River; 5. Munir Isahak, Fargo South; 6. Alex Lux, Fargo North; 7. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck; 8. Austin Wald, Century; 9. Jace Dullum, West Fargo; 10. David Dowdell, Fargo North.

Class A Girls

Teams

1. Bismarck Century; 2. Grand Forks Central; 3. Fargo Davies; 4. Minot; 5. Bismarck.

Individual Top 10

1. Karly Ackley, GF Central; 2. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck; 3. Kelby Anderson, Century; 4. Kelby Rinas, Mandan; 5. Alexis Roehl, GF Central; 6. Jen Dufner, West Fargo; 7. Meghan Ford, Jamestown; 8. Rachel Torrey, GF Central; 9. Emily Goldade, Century; 10. Elizabeth Yoder, Dickinson.

Class B Boys

Teams

1. New Town; 2. Ruby; 3. Bowman County; 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 5. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson.

Individual Top 10

1. Jalen Chase, New Town; 2. Chace Hale, New Town; 3. Isaac Huber, Edgeley-Kulm; 4. Ryan Wheeling, New Town; 5. Robert White, New Town; 6. Jaiven Hale, New Town; 7. Colby Antell, New Town; 8. Payton Smith, Carrington; 9. Dawson Schepp, Rugby; 10. Corbin Claymore, Standing Rock.

Class B Girls

Teams

1. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 2. Bowman County; 3. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson; 4. Rugby; 5. Watford City. Others receiving votes: Parshall.

Individual Top 10

1. Regan Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; 2. Kayla Ogle, Watford City; 3. Cailee Peterson, May-Port-CG; 4. Peyton Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood; 5. Jensyn Zink, Hillsboro-Central Valley; 6. Amber Stevahn, Shiloh Christian; 7. Grace Bachmeier, Surrey; 8. Hayley Ogle, Watford City; 9. Gracie Wright, Hillsboro-Central Valley; 10. Amanda Jarrett, Carrington.

Saturday's race schedule

Class B boys, 11 a.m.

Class B girls, 11:45 a.m.

Class A boys, 2 p.m.

Class A girls, 2:45 p.m.