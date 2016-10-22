Eagles win another 'B' boys cross country title

"In practice when we train, we all just gut it out," said Chase, who became New Town's ninth boys runner to win an individual title. "I figured it was going to be pretty close between all of us. We just keep pushing each other."

Chase finished seven seconds ahead of teammate Chace Hale and nine ticks in front of Edgeley-Kulm's Isaac Huber in third. It was the second straight year Huber foiled a perfect score for the Eagles.

"They're the best in the state, and I feel honored to hang with them," said Huber, who finished fourth last year. "I thought if I just stuck with them and see where it went from there, I'd be happy with whatever."

New Town's Jaiven Hale crossed fourth, followed by teammates Ryan Wheeling in fifth and Robert White in sixth. The Eagles also had finishers at 10th and 11th with Mike Baker and Colby Antell, respectively.

Wheeling was the defending race winner. Chase, a junior, finished third at state as a freshman and second as a sophomore.

"We've had a great run," said New Town coach Brian Anderson, in his 13th year coaching the Eagles. "We've had a lot of great kids that really dedicate themselves to running.

"They focus on it. It's something that's important to them and they want to be a part of a winning tradition."

Huber, just a sophomore, was already focusing on next year's race.

"I hope to become a state champion someday. That's the all-time goal," Huber said. "Train hard, stay healthy and just enjoy the journey."

Carrington sophomore Payton Smith also cracked the top 10 on Saturday placing seventh.

Class B Boys State Cross Country Meet

At Parkhurst Recreation Area, Jamestown

Team finish

1. New Town 18; 2. Rugby 85; 3. Bowman County 111; 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley 152; 5. Beulah-Hazen 208; 6. Pembina County North 341; 7. Hatton-Northwood-Thompson 368; 8. Watford City 393; 9. Grafton 403; 10. Lisbon 439; 11. Southern McLean 489; 12. Griggs County Central 498; 13. Central Cass 501; 14. Edgeley-Kulm 508; 15. Standing Rock 525; 16. Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 533; 17. Stanley 563; 18. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 564; 19. Shiloh Christian 585; 20. Four winds-Minnewaukan.

21. Sargent Central-Lidgerwood 652; 22. Killdeer 662; 23. Carrington 666; 24. White Shield 710; 25. Northern Cass 715; 26. May-Port-CG 792; 27. Max 845; 28. Parshall 879; 29. Surrey 908; 30. Bishop Ryan 938; 31. Burke Central 975; 32. Ellendale 978; 33. New Rockford-Sheyenne 994; 34. Central McLean 1078; 35. Larimore 1085; 36. Williston Trinity Christian 1085; 37. Warwick 1121; 38. Wells County 1139; 39. Solen 1144; 40. Barnes County North 1160.

41. Garrison 1165; 42. Velva 1175; 43. Harvey 1203; 44. Hettinger-Scranton 1208; 45. Hebron 1228; 46. Richland 1247; 47. LaMoure 1269; 48. Dunseith 1270; 49. Trenton 1331.

Individual top 20

1. Jalen Chase, NT, 15:49.6; 2. Chace Hale, NT, 15:56.8; 3. Isaac Huber, E-K, 15:58.5; 4. Jaiven Hale, NT, 16:03.8; 5. Ryan Wheeling, NT, 16:22.9; 6. Robert White, NT, 16:28.3; 7. Payton Smith, Carrington, 16:38.6; 8. Brett O'Connell, Rugby, 16:58.9; 9. Corbin Claymore, SR, 17:07.6; 10. Mike Baker, NT, 17:09.2; 11. Colby Antell, NT, 17:09.8; 12. Riley Zachmeier, Rugby, 17:10.2; 13. Alex Madrigal, Bowman Co., 17:11.6; 14. Coltan Hyttinen, SM, 17:13.6; 15. Jacob Hendrickson, H-N-T, 17:16.1; 16. Braedon Gumke, WC, 17:20.6; 17. Eli Nelson, H-CV, 17:21.9; 18. Dawson Schepp, Rugby, 17:22; 19. Chase Fossum, H-CV, 17:23.4; 20. Brian Miller, Bowman Co., 17:26.2.

Team results

New Town (18): 1. Jalen Chase, 15:49.53; 2. Chace Hale, 15:56.73; 4. Jaiven Hale, 16:03.76; 5. Ryan Wheeling, 16:22.90; 6. Robert White, 16:28.26.

Rugby (85): 8. Brett O'Connell, 16:58.89; 12. Riley Zachmeier, 17:10.12; 18. Dawson Schepp, 17:21.99; 21. Kadin Neppl, 17:28.37; 26. John Muller, 17:49.64.

Bowman County (111): 13. Alex Madrigal, 17:11.59; 20. Brian Miller, 17:26.15; 23. Kamrin Madrigal, 17:29.44; 24. Andrew Miller, 17:35.03; 31. Mason Moran, 17:59.70.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (152): 17. Eli Nelson, 17:21.86; 19. Chase Fossum, 17:23.39; 30. Colton Anderson, 17:57.67; 42. Kody Pastian, 18:19.35; 44. Ben Mueller, 18:22.77.

Beulah-Hazen (208): 27. Isak Olson, 17:52.52; 35. Dayton Fiddler, 18:08.27; 39. Jacob Weigel, 18:18.15; 50. Logan Miller, 18:30.28; 57. Ethan Johnson 18:35.02.

Pembina County North (341): 28. Hunter Denault, 17:54.97; 52. Jayden Wheeling, 18:32.79; 64. Logan Vetter, 18:42.33; 83. Janzen Peterson, 19:09.81; 114. Rhun Lindell, 19:40.91.

Hatton-Northwood-Thompson (368): 15. Jacob Hendrickson, 17:16.07; 41. Pierce Cooper, 18:18.79; 93. John Snyder, 19:23.80; 103. Hayden Patterson, 19:33.80; 116. Luke Mager, 19:42.71.

Watford City (393): 16. Braedon Gumke, 17:20.51; 67. Devin Schmitz, 18:49.12; 78. Osman Leon, 19:02.76; 112. Cauy Hartel, 19:37.87; 120: Britton Cranston, 19:45.58.

Grafton (403): 40. Tommy Kern, 18:18.75; 61. Josh Vogsland, 18:37.73; 68. Austin Thompson, 18:50.65; 91. Jayden Lahaise, 19:22.33; 143. Jase Lefheldt, 20:20.84.

Lisbon (439): 58. Gavin Jorgenson, 18:35.26; 62. Connor Fitzgerald, 18:39.80; 84. Peyton McNea, 19:10.88; 110. Wyatt Runck, 19:37.59; 125. Maverick Coleman, 19:51.89.

Southern McLean (489): 14. Coltan Hyttinen, 17:13.58; 70. Denny Neustel, 18:52.27; 106. Ben Frederick, 19:35.96; 129. Ezra Vogle, 19:59.94; 170. Trevor Kershaw, 20:51.65.

Griggs County Central (498): 22. Ethan Brown, 17:29.39; 46. Logan Kensok, 18:25.46; 104. Mark Sammons, 19:34.34; 155. Gabe Dramstad, 20:38.62; 171. Aaron Moser, 20:52.84.

Central Cass (501): 59. Wes Koetz, 18:36.77; 101. Garrett Prante, 19:32.34; 107. Andrew Volk, 19:37.12; 115. Zach Koetz, 19:41.09; 119. Cameron Gilley, 19:44.52.

Edgeley-Kulm (508): 3. Isaac Huber, 15:58.47; 75. Lucas Nitschke, 18:56.97; 128. Warden Dahlgren, 19:58.92; 142. Bridger Mathern, 20:19.47; 160. Anthony Heier, 20:44.80.

Standing Rock (535): 9. Corbin Claymore, 17:07.58; 48. Andrew Brown 18:27.53; 51. Ghavin Willard, 18:30.55; 151. Gavin Bird, 20:26.43.

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (553): 66. Cody Perdue, 18:46.25; 99. Kyle Andres, 19:31.12; 102. Aaron Ochsner, 19:32.81; 131. Jacen Eissinger, 20:03.48; 135. Aaron Huff, 20.12.69.

Stanley (563): 56. Carlos Gomes, 18:33.99; 79. Travis Dean, 19:04.42; 100. Kaydin Meiers, 19:32.02; 134. Justin Smith, 20:11.02; 194. Jordan Larson, 21:36.48.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich (564): 69. Wyatt Gage, 18:51.98; 71. Arik Christianson, 18:53.97; 97. Jacob Kram, 19:27.39; 141. Caleb Blackwell, 20:16.90; 186. Tucker Regner, 21:20.84.

Shiloh Christian (585): 29. Patrick Wrigley, 17:57.02; 81. Jon Kusler, 19:04.81; 96. Kohl Blotsky, 19:26.67; 113. Alan Worrell, 19:39.52.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan (635): 36. Jaylen Gracia, 18:10.72; 60. Jaylen Larock, 18:37.35; 127. Jaylen Littlewind, 19:56.97; 204. Jayden Lawrence, 21:51.13; 208. Caelen Lohnes, 21:53.94.

Sargent Central (652): 43. Broden Frolek, 18:20.90; 130. Thomas Mehrer, 20:03.05; 137. Noah Kujanson, 20:13.82; 169. Zach Frankki, 20:50.59; 173. Jarod Roth, 20:55.92.

Killdeer (662): 38. Jace Andersen, 18:16.31; 74. Stephen Westarp, 18:56.41; 144. Orion Bowen, 20:21.19; Garrett Calkins, 20:59.62; 231. Nathan Sadowsky 22:35.17.

Carrington (666): 7. Payton Smith, 16:38.58; 90. Austin Hendrickson, 19:21.36; 150. Jacob Rexin, 20:25.35; 198. Brady Davis, 21:38.69; 221. Adam Gorseth, 22:11.04.

White Shield (710): 32. Jessie White, 18:00.93; 89. Chontay Lacroix, 19:21.17; 157. Frederick Fox, 20:41.46; 166. Parker Bearstail, 20:47.98.

Northern Cass (715): 37. Joe Hoff, 18:15.30; 121. Jack Steffes, 19:46.61; 156. Tristin Johnson, 20:40.49; 183. Zach Howatt, 21:13.72; 218. Henry Phillips, 22:08.36.

May-Port-GC (792): 98. Seth Germundson, 19:30.24; 145. Kade Palmer, 20:21.89; 152. Tanner Lundwall, 20:28.31; 167. Jacob Fendrick, 20:48.61; 230. Griffith Thomas, 2:33.63.

Max (845): 55. Donte Church, 18:33.77; 132. Seth Mason, 20:04.04; 163. Gage Yellowbird, 20:46.43; 229. Ashton Yellowbird, 22:31.27.

Parshall (879): 33. Dillon Dixon, 18:01.48; 45. Justin Hart, 18:23.65.

Surry (908): 53. Clay Kummer, 18:33.06; 54. Cole Horner, 18:33.12.

Bishop Ryan (938): 118. Cameron Erickson, 19:43.86; 154. Conner Ledoux, 20:32.33; 210. Lane Pitner, 21.55.37; 211. Lance Pitner, 21:55.38; 5. Gattlin Ledoux, 24:00.24.

Burke Central (975): 82. Robby Cooper, 19:09.15; 159. Isaac Nelson, 20:44.73; 236. Matt Yates, 22:49.87; 239. Damion Higgins, 23:20.39; 259. Ethan Bakken, 25:39.11.

Ellendale (978): 73. Chase Nishek, 18:55.42; 146. Owen Smith, 20:23.34; 226. Ian Wagner, 22:23.21.

New Rockford-Sheyenne (994): 86. Jack Schafer, 19:12.12; 162. Micah Nicolai, 20:45.07; 213. Pieter Louters, 22:00.29.

Central McLean (1078): 124. Cole Wilson, 19:51.60; 168. Bo Weisenberger, 20:50.01; 253. Levi Bichler, 24:42.67.

Larimore (1085): 105. Ryan Larson, 19.35.77; 179. Jordan Myers, 21:03.89.

Williston Trinity Christian (1085): 164. Ethan Decker, 20:47.01; 181. Judah Lind, 21:10.02; 207. Colby Grindeland, 21:53.69.

Warwick (1121): 123. Rainin Peltier, 19:48.67; 197. Eric Belgarde, 21:37.78.

Wells County (1139): 209. Josh Hoffer, 21:55.11; 214. Mathew Sjoquist, 22:02.34; 217. Ben Bertsch, 22:07.39; 233. Andrew Noyes, 22:42.40.

Solen (1144): 147. Trevion Twohearts, 20:24.02; 196. Rasheed Weasel, 21:37.47.

Barnes County North (1160): 174. Peter Bryn, 20:59.14; 185. Franklin Huang, 21:19.20.

Garrison (1165): 95. Hunter Baer, 19:26.22.

Velva (1175): 182. Nathan Bail, 21:10.24; 220. Tyler Irmen, 22:10.02; 240. Gunner Mogan, 23:23.64.

Harvey (1203): 133. Steven Stutlien, 20:05.33.

Hettinger-Scranton (1208): 138. Cale Schalesky, 20:14.64.

Hebron (1228): 158. Braxton Rolle, 20:42.70.

Richland (1247): 200. Zach Ringdahl, 21:42.90; 256. Jett Foley, 25.30.26; 260. Garrett Mogck, 25:59.82; 265. Logan Kummer, 28:54.32.

LaMoure (1269): 199. Matthew Christensen, 21:41.41.

Dunseith (1270): 212. Kienan Enno, 21:55.72; 257. Curtis Duchaine, 25:32.70.

Trenton (1331): 261. Carson Hatter, 27:17.99.