Thunder power into quarterfinals

Clayton Grueneich had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and later Jacob Dewald tossed a three-yard TD to Luke Wertz.

Brennen Vance (51) and Lane Hanson (40) hauled in long TD passes as the Thunder led 27-14 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Cole Goehring and Grueneich had touchdown runs in the final frame and they capped it in style as Vance returned an interception 67 yards to the house for a score.

The Thunder (7-3) head to Larimore on Saturday for a quarterfinal tilt.

First quarter

EEK: Clayton Grueneich 1 run, Cole Goehring kick 7-0

EEK: Luke Wertz 3 pass from Jacob DeWald, Goehring kick 14-0

PR: Andy Moe 2 pass from Jackson Hankey, pass failed 14-6

Second quarter

EEK: Brennen Vance 51 pass from Luke Wertz, Goehring kick 21-6

EEK: Lane Hanson 40 pass from DeWald, kick failed 27-0

Third quarter

PR Hankey 3 run, Hankey run 27-14

Fourth quarter

EEK: Goehring 5 run, Goehring kick 34-14

EEK: Grueneich 25 run, Goehring kick 41-14

PR: Jordan Omlie 62 pass from Hankey, Moe pass from Hankey 41-22

EEK: Vance 67 interception return, Goehring kick 48-22

L-M 54, Carrington 39

Langdon-Munich's Anfernee Economy caught three touchdown passes in a 54-39 win over Carrington 54-39 in Class A playoff action.

Drew Page had two touchdown runs for Carrington. Page finished with 98 yards rushing on 20 carries. Hayden Schmitz tossed touchdown passes to Jayden Shipman and Kaden Wolsky. Schmitz had 147 yards passing.

The Cardinals, who ended the season 4-5, also got an 82-yard kickoff return for a score from Braxton Hewitt.

First quarter

C: Kaden Wolsky 10 yard run (Hewitt Kick)

LM: Connor Tetrault 73 pass from Delvo (Run Failed)

Second quarter:

C: Drew Page 6 Run (Kick failed)

LM: Braden Harder 42 pass from Anfernee Economy (pass failed)

LM: Anfernee Economy 52 pass from Jacob Delvo (Economy from Delvo)

C: Page 39 Yard Run (pass failed)

LM: Chase Peebles 72 pass from Jacob Delvo

C: Braxton Hewitt 82 Yard Kickoff Return (Hewitt Kick)

LM: Chase Peebles 23 pass from Delvo (Kick Failed)

Third quarter

LM: Economy 5 pass from Delvo (Peebles Run)

LM: Economy 12 pass from Delvo (Pass Failed)

Fourth quarter

C: Jayden Shipman 15 pass from Hayden Schmitz (Pass Failed)

LM: Connor Tetrault 5 run (Run Failed)

C: Kaden Wolsky 74 pass from Schmitz (Hewitt Kick)\

NGS 32, Cavalier 26

Dalten Jangula threw two touchdown passes and caught one in Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter's second-round playoff win over Cavalier.

Jake Bakken added two touchdown runs and 133 yards rushing for the Imperials (8-1). Jamison Fettig caught two TDs and threw another for the Imperials, who play at No. 1 Thompson (9-0) on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

First quarter

NGS: Dalten Jangula 46 yard pass from Jamison Fettig (run failed)

C: Austin Urlaub 78 run (run failed)

C: Andy Rintala 3 run (Urlaub run)

NGS: Fettig 9 pass from Jangula (run failed)

C: Conley Carrier 70 run (run failed)

Second quarter

NGS: Jake Bakken 42 run (run failed)

Third quarter

NGS: Bakken 42 run (Bakken run)

NGS: Fettig 8 pass from Jangula (run failed)

C: Tristen Sott 54 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

No scoring