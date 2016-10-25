Sports Shorts for Oct. 25, 2016

Warren, a native of Oakes, posted 81 digs in helping 20th-ranked Jamestown (19-9) to a 2-1 road record for the week. She surpassed 30 digs for the fifth time this season in a win at Dickinson State, and moved into eighth place on the Jimmies' all-time digs list.

Warren was also 38 of 41 from the service line and completed 56 of 60 passes.

Ellingson NSAA defensive player of week

University of Jamestown sophomore linebacker Caleb Ellingson was named North Star Athletic Association football defensive player of the week.

Ellingson, from Jamestown, posted a career-high 14 tackles (7 solo) during Saturday's 20-13 win over Mayville State. He tallied three tackles for a loss of 10 yards, including a sack.

Ellingson also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He leads the Jimmies this season with 81 tackles.

Optimist Club honors athletes

Dustin Wagner, Kenzie Carlson, Lily Cortes and Henrique Pires were named Jamestown Optimist Club's athletes of the week.

Wagner, a home-schooled senior on the Blue Jay boys cross country team, was Jamestown's No. 2 runner at the Andrew Carlson Distance Challenge in Fargo. He covered the 4,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 32 seconds and placed 18th to help Jamestown to a fifth-place finish.

Carlson, a freshman on the Blue Jay girls swimming and diving team, qualified for her first state meet in the 50 freestyle.

Cortes, a freshman on the Jimmie women's wrestling team from Brookfield, Ill., won the 109-pound division at the Lady Warrior Open in Fremont, Neb. Cortes went 3-0 with three decisions during the open.

Pires, a junior on the Jimmie men's soccer team from Porto Alegre, Brazil, scored two goals as the Jimmies split matches in Omaha.