THUNDER ROLLS: M-P-B takes down undefeated Cardinals

Uehran slammed home 19 kills for Medina-Pingree-Buchanan inside a packed Pingree-Buchanan High School gymnasium—three down the stretch in the deciding fifth game—as the Thunder dealt the Cardinals their first loss of the season: 25-21, 25-19, 13-25, 17-25, 15-13.

"They're an awesome team, and I give them so much credit," Uehran said. "The last two sets we were down, so we just needed to gain the intensity.

"Getting those big hits really brought that to our team, so it worked out well."

It appeared as if the Thunder (27-1) were going to coast to a surprisingly easy victory. The offense was clicking in the first two games for the home team, but late in the second set M-P-B senior setter Joey Kleinsasser exited the match due to injury, which changed the entire dynamic on the court for the Thunder.

Kleinsasser was back in action for the first time in 11 matches after recovering from appendicitis. She needed 12 assists to surpass 1,000 career kills, which she accomplished as she left with a team-high 22 assists.

"It took us a little while to adjust to our new setters coming in," M-P-B coach Jacie Connell said. "But they worked hard, they didn't let anything drop towards the end there and they pulled through."

Carmen Pederson helped the Cardinals roar back from the 2-0 match deficit starting in game 3. She rifled off five aces during an 8-0 Cardinal run to end the game.

Pederson finished with eight aces and eight blocks, while Maara Nelson led Carrington with 19 kills and 33 digs.

Taylor Sabinash posted 16 kills and five blocks for M-P-B, while Megan Moser racked up 17 kills and a team-leading 35 digs.

"Give (M-P-B) a lot of credit," Carrington coach Dale Peaslee said. "They played a great match. I know it's the best match they've played all year.

"Our 5-8, 5-9 blockers did a pretty good job, but you're not going to stop everything they do."

Tied at 10-all in the final fifth game, junior setter Hannah Bohl found Uehran three times for kills and Moser sealed match-point on Bohl's eighth assist of the match.

Carrington (30-1) had been the only undefeated team left playing in the state. They'll open the District 5 tournament at 3 p.m. on Thursday in LaMoure against Litchville-Marion-Montpelier.

"We didn't want to lose, but this was a better one to lose than a district championship or a region game," Peaslee said. "We've got some things we didn't do well that we need to work on, and this was the best way to find out."

Carrington handed M-P-B their only loss of the season earlier in the year, a two-set loss (27-26, 25-12) in the championship game of the Carrington Tournament.

"It felt good to beat them, but we know we can face them again and it's whoever comes to play," Uehran said. "We need to be ready to play."

The Thunder will face either Linton-HMB or Kidder County in the District 6 tournament semifinals on Nov. 3 in Ashley.

"This was a huge confidence booster for them, knowing that we can pretty much take on anyone now going into districts," Connell said. "We're going to be ready to go."

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 3, Carrington 2

Carrington 21 19 25 25 13

Medina-P-B 25 25 13 17 15

Carrington—Aces: Carmen Pederson 8, Emerson Hoornaert 3, Abigail Jarrett 2. Assists: Jarrett 35, Gracie Page 2, Pederson 1. Kills: Maara Nelson 19, Hoornaert 10, Pederson 9. Digs: Nelson 33, Hoornaert 23, Emma Rost 14. Blocks: Pederson 8, Hoornaert 2, Page 2, Kadyn Mehring 2.

M-P-B—Kills: Halle Uehran 19, Megan Moser 17, Taylor Sabinash 16. Assists: Joey Kleinsasser 22, Mariah Wick 10, Hannah Bohl 8. Digs: M. Moser 35, Lauren Moser 20, Janaya Huff 19. Aces: 7 with 1. Blocks: Sabinash 5, Uehran 3.

Records: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 27-1; Carrington 30-1.

District 5 Tournament

Thursday in LaMoure

Game 1: No. 1 Carrington (30-1) vs. No. 8 Litchville-Marion-Montpelier (2-21), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Edgeley-Kulm (14-17) vs. No. 5 Midkota (13-15), 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 LaMoure (27-3) vs. No. 7 Barnes County North (9-12), 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Oakes (25-6) vs. No. 6 Ellendale (11-15), 7:30 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Nov. 1 in Ashley

Game 1: No. 4 Linton-HMB (9-21) vs. No. 5 Kidder County (11-15), 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 South Border (24-10) vs. No. 6 Strasburg-Zeeland (1-24), 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3

Game 3: No. 1 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (27-1) vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (23-8) vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m.