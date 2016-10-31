Thunder rally to stun No. 1 Larimore

"It came down to our kids not quitting," E-E-K coach Jon Schiele said. "They kept rallying and pushing. There's no quit in these boys. They played awesome. We're really proud of what they've been able to do."

Larimore entered the game undefeated at 9-0.

"We had a few bumps in the road during the regular season, but over the course of the last three weeks and into the playoffs our kids have played some phenomenal football," Schiele said. "It's been a total team effort. We've been getting great contributions from a lot of kids on both sides of the ball."

The win was no fluke. The Thunder led 21-7 after Taylen Walks scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

But Larimore eventually surged in front and led 41-28 in the final frame before the comeback began.

Brennen Vance hauled in a 13-yard scoring strike from Jacob Dewald to cut the deficit to 41-35.

The defense came up with the play of the game (up until that point) when Walks forced a fumble and Luke Wertz got the recovery with less than two minutes to play.

On the game-winning drive, the Thunder converted two fourth-down plays before Dewald hooked up with Wertz for the go-ahead score with just seconds remaining. The Thunder still needed the extra-point kick to win it and Cole Goehring buried it, his sixth PAT of the game.

"These kids have really high expectations of themselves and you can see that in the way they play," Schiele said. "They made some plays in some pressure situations and that's what good teams do."

Dewald threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Clayton Grueneich ran for 64 yards, including a 44-yard scoring jaunt. Vance caught four balls for 88 yards. Hunter White's 17-yard TD reception accounted for the game's first score.

Up next is a semifinal matchup, again on the road, against No. 2-ranked Langdon (9-1) on Saturday.

"After last week we've just been preaching to the kids to win the day ... win each play and they did that today," Schiele said. "At this point it does seem like the sky's the limit."

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 42, Larimore 41

EEK 14 14 0 14 -- 42

Lar 7 14 7 13 -- 41

First quarter

EEK: Hunter White 17 yard pass from Jacob DeWald (Cole Goehring kick)

EEK: Clayton Grueneich 1 run (Goehring kick)

LAR: Caleb Hofer 21 pass from Jacob Tupa (Hofer kick)

Second quarter

EEK: Taylen Walks 3 run (Goehring kick)

LAR: Elijah Holter 47 pass from Tupa (kick failed)

EEK: Grueneich 44 run (Goehring kick)

LAR: Royce Verkuehlen 13 run (Verkuehlen run)

Third quarter

LAR: Verkuehlen 50 pass from Tupa (Hofer kick)

Fourth quarter

LAR: Holter 44 pass from Tupa (Hofer kick)

LAR: Verkuehlen 20 run (kick failed)

EEK: Brennen Vance 13 pass from DeWald (Goehring kick)

EEK: Luke Wertz 8 pass from DeWald (Goehring kick)