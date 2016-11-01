BY JAMESTOWN SUN STA›

L a M o u r e b e a t top-seeded Carrington 3-1 in the championship game of the District 5 volleyball tournament on Monday night.

The Loboes, playing on their home floor, lost the first game, but reeled off the next three in convincing fashion, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16.

Anna Holen pounded 30 kills for the Loboes. Holen, a junior, surpassed 2,000 kills in her stellar career in the semifinals on Saturday. Holen also had 30 digs on Monday night.

Jackie Meiklejohn passed out 33 assists. Kallene Klever led in digs

(36) and had two aces.

Carrington was paced by Maara Nelson with 35 digs and 15 kills. Carmen Pederson connected for 10 kills. Abigail Jarrett passed out 30 assists.

In region qualifiers, Oakes and Barnes County North kept its seasons alive.

Oakes got 13 kills from Nicole Schmitz and 10 for MaKayla Wetzel in its 3-0 win over Midkota. Sadie Hansen passed out 38 assists and Shelby Roney totaled eight aces and seven kills.

MiKayla Donohue’s six kills were a teamhigh for Midkota. Jakenda Short passed out 11 assists.

In the second qualifier, Barnes County North swept Edgeley-Kulm.

Hannah Willson stuffed the stat sheet with 19 digs, 14 kills, two aces and two blocks for the Bison. Jayda Haugen’s 23 assists were team-leading. She also had 14 digs. Clara Wieland added 11 digs, eight kills, two aces, two blocks and two assists. Macy Willson led in aces with four.

For the Rebels, Katie Entzi had 13 kills and 13 digs. Haley Olsen led in digs (23) and Taylor Mathern served three aces.

The Region 3 tournament is set for Nov. 7-8 and 10 in Ellendale.

Di strict 5 tournament At LaMoure Region-qualifiers Oakes 3, Midkota 0 Midkota 12 10 16 Oakes 25 25 25

Midkota: Aces, MiKayla Donohue 1, Jakenda Short 1, McKenna Frappier 1. Kills, Donohue 6, Mariah Topp 4, Lauren Topp 3. Blocks, Donohue. Assists, Short 11. Digs Short 4, M.Topp 4, L.Topp 3, Frappier 2. Oa kes: Aces, Shelby Roney 8, Allison Cox

2. Kills, Schmitz 13, MaKayla Wetzel 10 Roney 7, Alyx Schmitz 4, Taylor Roney 3 Blocks, Wetzel 2, T.Roney, Assists, Cassidy Coleman 38.

Barnes County North 3, Edgeley-Kulm 0 BCN 25 25 25

E-K 15 23 20

Ba rnes County North: Aces, Macy Willson 4, Ashley Samek 3, Clara Wieland 2, Han nah Willson 2, Ashley McFadgen, Jayda Haugen. Kills, H.Willson 14, Wieland 8 McFadgen 5, Kennedy Thompson, Hau gen. Blocks, Wieland 2, H.Willson 2, Hailey Schaefer, Haugen. Assists, J.Haugen 23 Wieland 2. Digs, H.Willson 19, McFadgen 15, J.Haugen 14, Wieland 11, Samek 10 Thompson 5, M.Willson 2, Schaefer.

Edgeley-Kulm: Aces, Taylor Mathern 3, Katie Entzi 2, Kaitlyn Schiele. Kills, Entzi 31, Lilly Malone 4, Tallie Hanson 3, Schiele. Blocks April Berntson 4, Malone 2, Entzi 2, Addie Hanson 1, T.Hanson 1. Assists, Schiele 13 T.Hanson 7. Digs, Haley Olsen 23, Entzi 13 T.Hanson 7, Schiele 5, Mathern 3.

Championship

LaMoure 3, Carrington 1

La Moure 18 25 25 25

Ca rrington 25 23 14 16

LaMoure: Aces, Jackie Meiklejohn 3, Ellie Holen 2, Kallene Klever 2, Ana Mart. Kills Anna Holen 30, Kindra Hamlin 5, E.Holen 3, Meiklejohn. Blocks, E.Holen 3, Alyssa Thielges 3, Hamlin 2, A.Holen 2. Assists Meiklejohn 33. Digs, Klever 36, A.Holen 30 Hamlin 20, Meiklejohn 9, E.Holen 9, Alyson Rodin 4, Thielges 2, Mart 2.

Carrington: Aces, Maara Nelson 1, Emer son Hoornaert 1. Kills, Nelson 15, Carmen Pederson 10, Kadyn Mehring 6, Hoornaert

5. Blocks, Gracie Page 3, Mehring 2, Ped erson, Nelson. Assists, Jarrett 30, Larissa Larson. Digs, Nelson 35, Emma Rost 32 Hoornaert 22, Larson 8, Jarrett 8, Pederson 2, Mehring, Page.