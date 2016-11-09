Sports shorts for Nov. 9, 2016

Anderson, a senior on the JHS volleyball team, was second in digs (17) against Bismarck Century. She had a passing average of 2.18.

Raap, a sophomore diver for the Blue Jays, placed fifth on the board at the West Region meet and also qualified for the state meet.

Posner, a junior from Pillager, Minn., on the UJ cross country team, placed third at the NSAA meet and was the top finisher for the Jimmies in qualifying for nationals.

Sullivan, a sophomore from Pelahatche, Mississippi, ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the Jimmies' win over Waldorf.

Free hockey day here Saturday

The Try Hockey For Free Clinic will be held on Saturday at John L. Wilson Arena in Jamestown.

The event is open for kids ages 4-9, beginning at 3 p.m.

Also, a Special Hockey Program for children with disabilities will be offered this year.

To register go to TryHockeyForFree.com.

For more information email the Jamestown Hockey Boosters at board@prowl-hockey.com.

Youth volleyball planned

Youth volleyball for girls in grades 1-4 is planned for Saturday mornings from Dec. 3-Jan. 21.

Cost is $20 before Nov. 23 or $30 after. Dates are Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Jan. 14, Jan. 21 at the Jamestown High School gym and Dec. 3 and Jan. 7 at the Jamestown Middle School gym.

Registration forms are available at the Jamestown Park and Rec offices or online at jamestownparksandrec.com.

For more information call John at 252-4320 or 252-3982.

Open gym at Gussner

The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring open gyms in the coming months at Gussner Elementary School.

Dates are: Nov. 12, 19; Dec. 3, 10, 17; Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28; Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25. Gym will be open from 12-2 p.m.

For more information call John at 252-4320 or 252-3982.