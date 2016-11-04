CREATING THUNDER: Former rivals one win from Dakota Bowl

It's been here, roughly halfway between the communities of Ellendale and Edgeley on U.S. Highway 281, where the former 9-man rivals have grown as one over the past four seasons. E-E-K Thunder coach Jon Schiele probably put it best when he said, "Usually when they're in jerseys they're standing eye-to-eye. But here, they stand side-by-side."

The Thunder (8-2) travel to Langdon on Saturday for a 2 p.m. meeting with the Cardinals (9-1). A trip to the Dakota Bowl on Nov. 11 at the Fargodome hangs in the balance.

"This has been a remarkable season for us," Schiele said. "Not only the wins and the memories. But the friendships these guys have made, you wouldn't have predicted that five years ago."

Brennen Vance is one of eight seniors who were freshmen when the co-op between Ellendale and Edgeley-Kulm began in the fall of 2013.

The move brought two neighboring 9-man programs, which are still fierce competitors in Class B basketball, into the 11-man ranks for the first time.

"We were a little iffy," admitted Vance, the team's top wide receiver from Ellendale High School. "We weren't sure what we were expecting. The first two years were rough."

The Thunder went two full seasons without a victory (0-16), but the lumps wouldn't last. Edgeley-Kulm senior lineman Westen Ellingson explained a light bulb finally turned on when the team opened last fall with a convincing 33-0 victory over Lakota-Edmore-Dakota Prairie.

"That just sticks in my head, because that was my first win as a varsity player," said Ellingson, who also wrestles for Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm in the winter.

Senior standout linebacker and tight end Luke Wertz also agreed that's where the gelling process began. Wertz, an Ellendale product, leads the team this season in tackles, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

"We knew then that we could compete with other teams, and we took off from there," Wertz explained. "After those first couple years we've got to be better friends and everything has started to click."

The Thunder were heard loud and clear in Larimore last Saturday in the state quarterfinals. E-E-K dealt the top-ranked Polar Bears their only loss of the season with a thrilling 42-41 come-from-behind victory.

Another win would appear to bode well for the Thunder. Edgeley-Kulm has a perfect record when advancing to state football title games, winning 9-man championships in 1994 and 2004.

Ellendale has never reached the state's final high school football contest.

"These seniors who have been through all those bumps, you could see their leadership growing and they've all really become a family," said Schiele, who coached Edgeley-Kulm football for four seasons prior to the co-op. "We're going to try to play our game and not get caught up in the emotions and the hype.

"It's a big stage, but if we play our game I think good things will happen."

Four years ago, in a softball field in Monango, Saturday's opportunity was sewn.

"We just gotta hit them hard in the mouth," Ellingson said. "We can't just sit back and think that we're going to win it. We have to have the same mentality that we did in Larimore.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and you've got to play like it."