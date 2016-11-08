REGION 3 TOURNEY: LaMoure steps closer to title defense

The defending region and Class B state champions passed the first test on Monday, sweeping Linton-HMB 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

"I felt like it was an OK start, but we'll need to bring a little bit more fire (today)," LaMoure coach Laurie Good said. "What I feel we bring to the table is experience in high-pressure situations, and we're hoping that carries us through."

The field is stacked and the Loboes (31-3) have the target on their back. This year's region tournament brought together six teams with 24 or more victories and is up for grabs.

Oakes (28-7) stunned Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (28-3) in the final quarterfinal game of the night, ending the Thunder's season 3-1 to prove this year's tournament is there for any team to win.

LaMoure senior libero Kallene Klever plans to be busy. She posted 36 digs to help the Loboes roll 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 over the Lions.

"We just need to take it day by day, look at every team we play at take it at them," Klever said. "We need to come out with confidence in our ability to get after balls and stay on our toes.

"It's phenomenal how great these girls and teams are in this tournament."

LaMoure's top-shelf tandem of juniors Anna Holen and Jackie Meiklejohn paced the Loboes on offense. Holen posted 12 kills, while Meiklejohn turned in 31 assists.

"We always need to remember to focus on the little things and not have the mental breakdowns," Good said. "We also need to be on top of our defensive game. (Oakes) has a lot of great hitters, and we're not the tallest team on the block.

"Working hard on defense, serving and limiting errors will be key."

Shelby Roney (19), Nicole Schmitz (13) and Makayla Wetzel (12) all surpassed 10 kills to help the Tornadoes slip past M-P-B: 27-29, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20. Janaya Huff and Megan Moser each finished with 30 digs for the Thunder.

Halle Uehran scored 19 kills for M-P-B. Taylor Sabinash added 11.

South Border opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Barnes County North. Amy Jacobson (17) and Morgan Schnabel (15) each hit double figures in kills.

The Mustangs (28-10) will take on Carrington (33-3) in tonight's first semifinal pairing at 6 p.m. Carrington used 11 kills and 38 digs from Maara Nelson, as well as 47 assists by Abigail Jarrett, to get past Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 3-1.

The tournament championship is scheduled for Thursday.

"Focus on the fundamentals," Klever said. "We know we have a good defense and we know we can trust each other."

Region 3 Volleyball Tournament

At Ellendale

Monday's quarterfinals

South Border 3, Barnes County North 0

South Border 25 25 25

Barnes Co. North 17 19 23

South Border—Kills: Amy Jacobson 17, Morgan Schnabel 15, Kayla Rohr 4. Assists: Courtney Jochim 28. Blocks: Jochim 1, Rohr 1, Elisabeth Dalke 1. Aces: Schnabel 3, Isabella Froehling 1. Digs: Schnabel 8, Rohr 7, Jochim 6, Jacobson 5, Froehling 5, Dalke 5.

BCN—Kills: Ashley McFadgen 4, Clara Wieland 3, Hannah Willson 2, Jada Haugen 2. Assists: Haugen 10. Blocks: McFadgen 2, Wieland 2, Kennedy Thompson 2, Hailey Schaefer 1. Aces: Haugen 4, Ashley Samek 3. Digs: McFadgen 6, Haugen 6, Wieland 5.

Records: South Border 28-10; BCN 12-13-1.

Carrington 3, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 1

Carrington 25 25 11 25

Napoleon-G-S 22 12 25 16

Carrington—Kills: Maara Nelson 11, Kadyn Mehring 9, Emerson Hoornaert 9. Assists: Abigail Jarrett 47. Blocks: Mehring 4, Gracie Page 2, Hoornaert 1. Aces: Nelson 1, Larissa Larson 1, Jarrett 1. Digs: Nelson 38, Emma Rost 34, Hoornaert 24

Napoleon-G-S—Kills: Emily Christofferson 13, Kaylin Weigel 11, Kinzie Heflin 10. Assists: Megan Regner 34. Blocks: LaDora Schmidt 2, Haley Jangula 1, Christofferson 1. Aces: Megan Regner 2, Brianna Regner 1. Digs: M Regner 24, Shanae Wentz 24, Christofferson 24.

Records: Carrington 33-3; N-G-S 24-10.

LaMoure 3, Linton-HMB 0

LaMoure 25 25 25

Linton-HMB 19 12 14

LaMoure—Kills: Anna Holen 12, Ellie Holen 9, Kindra Hamlin 8. Assists: Jackie Meiklejohn 31 Blocks: Meiklejohn 3, A Holen 2, Hamlin 1, Alyssa Thielges 1. Aces: A Holen 3, E Holen 2, Kallene Klever 2, Meiklejohn 1. Digs: Klever 36, Hamlin 17, A Holen 15, E Holen 15.

Linton-HMB—Kills: Heidi Jacob 9, Jenna Bernhardt 5, Dierra Bosch 5. Assists: Payton Holzer 20. Blocks: Bernhardt 1. Aces: Jacob 2, Brooke VanderLaan 1. Digs: Taylor Aberle 14, Holzer 8, Bernhardt 8, VanderLaan 8.

Records: LaMoure 31-3; Linton-HMB 11-23.

Oakes 3, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 1

Oakes 27 25 27 25

M-P-B 29 23 25 20

Oakes—Kills: Shelby Roney 19, Nicole Schmitz 13, Makayla Wetzel 12. Assists: Sadie Hansen 52. Blocks: Taylor Roney 5, S Roney 3, Schmitz 1. Aces: Schmitz 3, Cassidy Coleman 2, Allison Cox 2, S Roney 1, Hansen 1. Digs: Not reported.

M-P-B—Kills: Halle Uehran 19, Taylor Sabinash 17, Megan Moser 11. Assists: Joey Kleinsasser 29. Blocks: Uehran 6, Sabinash 5, Maialen Abasolo 3. Aces: Uehran 4, Janaya Huff 3, Kleinsasser 2. Digs: Huff 30, Moser 30, Mariah Wick 18.

Records: Oakes 28-7; M-P-B 28-3.