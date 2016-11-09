LaMoure, Carrington advance to title tilt

Carrington defeated LaMoure 3-0 in Carrington on Sept. 20, but LaMoure returned the favor to win 3-1 over the Cards in the title match of the District 5 tournament last week in LaMoure.

LaMoure has defeated Oakes twice this season (3-0 and 3-1) entering Tuesday's semifinals. Carrington faced South Border during the Valley City Optimist Tournament this season and beat the Mustangs 2-0. The Cardinals take a 34-2 record into Thursday's title tilt.

Carrington got 22 kills and 17 digs from Maara Nelson. Abigail Jarrett passed out 35 assists. Carmen Pederson led in kills (10) and blocks (3). Emma Rost turned up 26 digs.

Morgan Schnabel posted 16 kills and 14 digs for South Border. Courtney Jochim passed out 36 assists.

LaMoure, the defending Region 3 champs, routed Oakes 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 to cruise into the final.

Anna Holen posted 18 kills and 17 digs for the Loboes, who have lost just twice in 36 matches.

Jackie Meiklejohn passed out 35 assists for LaMoure. Kallene Klever's 24 digs were team-leading. Kindra Hamlin led in aces with three.

Sadie Hansen passed out 18 assists to pace Oakes. Shelby Roney had a team-high six kills.

Region 3 tournament

At Ellendale

Semifinals

Carrington 3, South Border 1

SB 25 19 14 22

C 18 25 25 25

South Border: Kills, Morgan Schnabel 16, Amy Jacobson 13, Courtney Jochim 7. Assists, Jochim 36. Blocks, Schnabel 2. Aces, Jacobson 2, Isabella Froehling, Elisabeth Dalke 1. Digs, Schnabel 14, Dalke 13, Kayla Rohr 12, Froehling 11.

Carrington: Kills, Maara Nelson 22, Carmen Pederson 10, Emerson Hoornaert 8. Assists, Abigail Jarrett 35. Blocks, Pederson 3, Nelson 2, Kadyn Mehring 1. Aces, Jarrett 4, Nelson 3, Larissa Larson 1. Digs, Emma Rost 26, Nelson 17, Jarrett 16.

Records: Carrington 34-2; South Border 28-11.

LaMoure 3, Oakes 0

LaMoure 25 25 25

Oakes 13 13 19

LaMoure—Kills, Anna Holen 18, Ellie Holen 6, Kindra Hamlin 5. Assists, Jackie Meiklejohn 35. Blocks, Aly Thielges 2, E.Holen 1. Aces, Hamlin 3, E.Holen, A.Holen, Kallene Klever, Ana Mart. Digs, Klever 24, A.Holen 17, Hamlin 14.

Oakes—Kills, Shelby Roney 6, Taylor Roney 5, Nicole Schmitz 4. Assists, Sadie Hansen 18. Blocks, T.Roney. Aces, Hansen 2. Digs, Not available.

Records: LaMoure 32-3; Oakes 28-8.